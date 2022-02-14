Super Bowl MVP 2022: Who Won Super Bowl 56 MVP?

Super Bowl MVP 2022: The Super Bowl is over and what a game it was. The Rams walked off with a narrow 23-20 victory to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

The game was close for majority of the time as after the Rams built up a 13-3 lead, Cincinnati came roaring back to take a 20-16 lead heading into the final minutes.

From there on, it was all Cooper Kupp. He took a crucial fourth down handoff for a first down and pulled in the game winning haul on a tough fade route.

With a 1:25 left, the Bengals still had a chance to either win the game or tie it and take it to overtime. However, Aaron Donald sparked a strong defensive effort and hit Joe Burrow on the game deciding play on fourth down. Without Kupp’s heroics, however, the Rams would not have won this game and for that reason he is the Super Bowl MVP.

Cooper Kupp wins Super Bowl MVP

Kupp finished the game with 8 catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, but it was really what he did on the last drive that sealed the deal for him to win the award.

The Rams had been shut down on offense for the entire second half, scoring only three points till the last touchdown. Then, Kupp got going.

Their last drive went a whopping 15 plays for 79 yards, ending in that touchdown to Kupp. Kupp’s performance was even better considering the fact that Odell Beckham Jr. went down with an injury early in the game and were without Tyler Higbee. All the attention was on him, and he still found a way to deliver.

SUPER BOWL MVP: COOPER KUPP pic.twitter.com/a56985A651 — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022

