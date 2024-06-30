mobile app bar

Soccer’s Advanced Technology Takes Spotlight Amidst NFL Removing Chains

Ayush Juneja
Published

Patrick Mahomes and Cristiano Ronaldo; Credit – USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is weeding out certain practices and rules that have been part of the game for a long time. In their effort to make the game safer, more entertaining, and error-free, the league has banned hip-drop tackle, implemented new kickoff rules, and is now planning to get rid of the chain system used to measure first downs for the upcoming season. However, as it turns out, they are just playing catch-up to soccer, where the technology keeps evolving at a significantly faster rate.

Warren Sharp of The Ringer recently put out a video on X (formerly Twitter) from the Euros 2024 matchup between Germany and Denmark, highlighting a new technology used in the world of soccer.

He explained that there is a chip in the ball capable of detecting if it had hit any object. In this instance, the ball had hit the fingers of Danish defender Joachim Anderson, which allowed the referee to review it and award a penalty to Germany.

Meanwhile, the $163 billion enterprise just thought of introducing an electronic system for measuring the yardage. This move will signal an end to the old chain gang technology, which was less than reliable and highly prone to human error. They are lagging behind, with many sports surpassing them technologically. The information about soccer’s technology, however, received mixed reactions.

Is Human Error Part of the Game?

The NFL world has weighed in on soccer’s introduction of innovative technology, with fans offering differing opinions on the matter. Surprisingly, the majority spoke out against the technology, arguing that it slows down games and makes them boring, thus ruining the essence of soccer. Similarly, some pointed out that human error is an inherent part of sports, adding to their appeal.

One fan offered a unique perspective, suggesting that such interventions and precise rules are unnecessary. However, several fans also supported the idea, believing that similar technology should be introduced in the NFL. See for yourselves:

That being said, this isn’t the only technology the NFL can adopt from soccer. Goal-line technology can be used to determine if the ball crosses the end zone during a touchdown, and VAR (video assistant referee) can be employed to review obvious errors that could change the game’s outcome.

While these technologies still need advancement to eliminate any issues, they are undoubtedly helpful. As sports and technology continue to evolve, the NFL must embrace these innovations to maintain its status as one of the best and most successful leagues in the world.

