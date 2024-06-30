Soccer’s Advanced Technology Takes Spotlight Amidst NFL Removing Chains

The NFL is weeding out certain practices and rules that have been part of the game for a long time. In their effort to make the game safer, more entertaining, and error-free, the league has banned hip-drop tackle, implemented new kickoff rules, and is now planning to get rid of the chain system used to measure first downs for the upcoming season. However, as it turns out, they are just playing catch-up to soccer, where the technology keeps evolving at a significantly faster rate.

Warren Sharp of The Ringer recently put out a video on X (formerly Twitter) from the Euros 2024 matchup between Germany and Denmark, highlighting a new technology used in the world of soccer.

He explained that there is a chip in the ball capable of detecting if it had hit any object. In this instance, the ball had hit the fingers of Danish defender Joachim Anderson, which allowed the referee to review it and award a penalty to Germany.

AMAZING: they have a chip inside the ball and can check in to see if it struck an object (finger in this case) and award a penalty kick on review meanwhile the NFL is only now beginning look into removing chain gangs pic.twitter.com/c2ttxGwm66 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 29, 2024

Meanwhile, the $163 billion enterprise just thought of introducing an electronic system for measuring the yardage. This move will signal an end to the old chain gang technology, which was less than reliable and highly prone to human error. They are lagging behind, with many sports surpassing them technologically. The information about soccer’s technology, however, received mixed reactions.

Is Human Error Part of the Game?

The NFL world has weighed in on soccer’s introduction of innovative technology, with fans offering differing opinions on the matter. Surprisingly, the majority spoke out against the technology, arguing that it slows down games and makes them boring, thus ruining the essence of soccer. Similarly, some pointed out that human error is an inherent part of sports, adding to their appeal.

One fan offered a unique perspective, suggesting that such interventions and precise rules are unnecessary. However, several fans also supported the idea, believing that similar technology should be introduced in the NFL. See for yourselves:

This is actually ruining soccer though. Disgrace that this was called a penalty — Pat Boyle (@PatBoyle44) June 29, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

It’s not as appealing as you think. Human error in the game was part of the appeal. — AC S (@asalonitis) June 30, 2024

Someone stated,

This stuff slows the game down and creates unnecessary intervention. The sports rules weren’t meant to be enforced this precisely — Adam English (@adotwill) June 29, 2024

A user commented,

I have no problem with the chain gang but they can definitely add this feature to the ball — GR3AT Brittain X (@Lemehol_A_dollA) June 30, 2024

Yet another said,

Too cool! NFL needs something like this when the ball hits the ground — WorkInProgress (@think_it_true) June 30, 2024

That being said, this isn’t the only technology the NFL can adopt from soccer. Goal-line technology can be used to determine if the ball crosses the end zone during a touchdown, and VAR (video assistant referee) can be employed to review obvious errors that could change the game’s outcome.

While these technologies still need advancement to eliminate any issues, they are undoubtedly helpful. As sports and technology continue to evolve, the NFL must embrace these innovations to maintain its status as one of the best and most successful leagues in the world.