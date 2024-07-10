“Jets Are Scary”: Warren Sharp Expects Fully-Fit Aaron Rodgers to Challenge the Mighty Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are laser-focused on their quest for a historic three-peat, but the NFL community is buzzing about AFC teams that can potentially challenge them in the upcoming season. In fact, expert analyst Warren Sharp has pinpointed the New York Jets as a team that could throw a wrench in the Chiefs’ plans, provided Aaron Rodgers is firing on all cylinders.

During a segment on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Sharp highlighted the Jets as a formidable opponent for Patrick Mahomes and company. He praised head coach Robert Saleh’s ability to keep the team competitive despite years of average quarterback play.

Now that Rodgers is back and showcasing his quarterbacking prowess during practice, Sharp believes that the team is poised to make some noise this season. Given the moves that the club made this offseason in free agency and the draft, he certainly isn’t wrong.

“I think if Aaron Rodgers is back and playing at his 100%, the Jets are scary. I mean, I don’t know how Robert Saleh has gotten the Jets to be so focused and to have a decent enough record despite the ridiculously poor quarterback play they’ve had to deal with for years.”

Sharp’s assessment suggests that beyond the Rodgers-led Jets, few AFC teams have made significant enough strides to be a genuine threat. He did mention the Los Angeles Chargers’ move to bring in Jim Harbaugh as head coach was impressive, but he didn’t seem convinced it was enough to topple the defending champs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also came up in Sharp’s analysis, but he believes their quarterback room improvements alone won’t suffice without a stronger supporting cast.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have already built a strong receiving corps, with Mahomes at the helm, potentially steering them toward another Super Bowl appearance in New Orleans. That said, Sharp also hinted at potential NFC contenders for the upcoming Super Bowl, naming the Lions and Eagles as teams that could go all the way.

Could the Lions Or the Eagles Be Joining the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX?

Sharp’s NFL analysis continued with a deeper dive into the NFC contenders for the upcoming Super Bowl, which, according to him, are the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. For the Eagles, Sharp highlighted the potential impact of their new coordinators.

After last year’s mid-season promotions failed to bring in results, the additions of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could be game-changers. These hires might help Philadelphia recreate its 2022 Super Bowl run with better creativity.

However, Sharp pointed out a significant concern for the Eagles, which is to find a suitable replacement for Jason Kelce. The star center’s role in the team’s famous “tush-push” play, which has been used in over 97 plays in the last three years, is crucial.

“If that absence (Jason Kelce) is irreplaceable, one-for-one then that could really impact the Philadelphia Eagles more than I think some people are thinking.”

This offensive line uncertainty is a key factor in Sharp’s preference for the Lions as the top NFC contender. Fans are anticipating another stellar season from Jared Goff, and with a favorable schedule, the team seems to have the right pieces in place. If everything goes right, the Lions could be poised for their first Super Bowl appearance since 1991.