NFL Rigged Trends Again as Fans Accuse the League of Conspiring Against Lamar Jackson, Ravens to Force the ‘Swifty Bowl’

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) reacts in the end zone after a fumble against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Is the NFL fixing games so Taylor Swift can make an unpaid appearance at the Super Bowl? Well, the Ravens fans today sure think so. The Kansas City Chiefs picked up an easy 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Title game. And some naysayers believe it’s because they’ve got the refs on their side.

As the Chiefs’ supporters, including the Swifties, celebrated their fortunate victory, rival fans, especially the disappointed Purple Murder supporters, weren’t as cheerful. Having lost hope for a Super Bowl win, they now speculate that the league might be scheming against Lamar Jackson to set up a “Swifty Bowl.”

These fans are pointing to a specific play in the fourth quarter as evidence. It happened when the Ravens were behind 17-7, and Lamar Jackson was in a tight spot with a 2nd-and-10 at the Chiefs’ 25-yard line. The controversy centers around the referees not calling a pass interference penalty during this crucial moment, fueling suspicions of a plot against the Ravens.

Trying to stage a comeback, Jackson aimed a pass to the end zone for Isaiah Likely. Unfortunately, the decision turned sour as Likely got shoved in the back, preventing him from reaching the ball. Adding to the dismay, Deon Bush intercepted the pass meant for Likely. The lack of a pass interference call frustrated fans, leading some to accuse the NFL of being rigged.

A fan stated,

Another one wrote,

A social media user expressed,

Someone else mentioned,

Despite being 4.5-point favorites, the Baltimore Ravens faced a tough challenge against the Chiefs’ formidable defense, ranked second in the league. Their offense struggled throughout the game. Moreover, the interception by Jackson might be seen as a questionable move. However, if Likely had caught it or if the refs had called a penalty, the Ravens could have tied the game, giving them a chance to turn things around.

Is Shawn Smith the Problem?

Before the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens game, an NFL analyst suggested that the league might have an interest in showcasing more of Taylor Swift on TV. NFL expert Warren Sharp pointed out something interesting about referee Shawn Smith who was also officiating the Chiefs vs. Ravens game.

According to Sharp, Smith favors teams playing away from home. Doing the math, he stated that home teams win about half the time, but in Smith’s games, it drops to around 40.8%. Sharp stated,

“The NFL pushed the panic button They have a ref in their rotation who is a MASSIVE edge to road teams Road teams win at the #1 highest rate with him… He penalizes home teams in ways no other ref does… and… He’s calling the Chiefs road game.”

While he did not directly say it, but, there’s a subtle hint in Sharp’s words that the NFL intentionally assigned Smith to referee a game involving the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. His words suggest that the league might want the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, possibly because of the connection with pop star Taylor Swift.

With Taylor Swift regularly attending Chiefs games, the NFL experienced a significant boost in viewership and ratings. This sparked a debate about the league possibly shifting focus from the game to entertainment for more attention. Regardless of the situation, the Chiefs have always been a Super Bowl-worthy team, and in Sunday’s game, they proved to be the better team. It’s best to stay focused and appreciate the spirit of the games without getting too caught up in other discussions.