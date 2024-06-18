Social Media Page Asks Tom Brady For the Best Piece of Life Advice He Can Share, TB12 Responds

Tom Brady is a born leader and it’s not surprising that he continues to inspire everyone with his words even after retirement. TB12 keeps coming up with anecdotes from his life in a bid to inspire others who appear to be stuck. Recently, a social media user reached out to Brady for advice and the QB did not disappoint.

An Instagram account named Pubity recently entered Brady’s DMs asking for one piece of advice he would look to put out there this Father’s Day. The 7-time Super Bowl winner was gracious enough to respond, and in a few words, gave one of the most wholesome pieces of advice.

Brady stated that the way a person lives and values his life, sends a message to the universe. You have the power to influence others, so everyone should strive to live well and to the fullest. No matter where you are in your life, it’s never too late to change yourself and live meaningfully. Your life is your message, live it well.

” The life you lead, is the lesson you teach.”

Interestingly, TB12 wasn’t the only one sharing inspirational words this Father’s Day, as many other celebrities also expressed their thoughts

Other Celebs Joined Brady to Inspire People

Pubity asked other celebs besides TB12 to speak their minds and like the 3-time MVP, they shared some words of wisdom. Anthony Anderson, star of the Sitcom “Black-ish” wrote about respect, stating that how you treat people is the way people will treat you. He said,

” Respect others as you want to be respected.”

Tony Hawk, a.k.a Birdman talked about the importance of failure in life. He believes people should learn to accept it, learn from it, and move forward in life. He wrote,

“Failure can be your best teacher. Embrace your mistakes, learn from them and don’t give up.”

Even Anthony Starr, who plays Homelander, had some wise words for his fans. He asserted that obstacles and adversity build your character. Life cannot be all smooth sailing. Challenges are part of it and everyone has to go through them. He stated,

” A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor. You’re where you need to be.”

Chris Pratt, still on his newfound Christian path, asked everyone to believe and place their trust in God. He said,

“Be still and know God is real.”

Meanwhile, Gordon Ramsey’s advice wasn’t surprising and summed up his personality. Ramsey stressed the importance of self-help and reliance, insisting that you are the best person whom you can ask for help from. He wrote,

” If you need a helping hand, look down at the end of your arm.”

Tom Brady would soon be starting a new chapter in life as a broadcaster as he continued to move on the path he built for himself. We do not doubt that he will excel at this just like everything else and will continue to inspire others on this journey.