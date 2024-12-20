“Something He Can Really Improve At”: Ryan Fitzpatrick Explains Why Justin Herbert is Not on the “Mount Rushmore” of QBs This Year

Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has played efficient football this year. But that’s all he has been: efficient. While the Chargers are likely going to make the playoffs due to his efforts, most fans and analysts aren’t arguing that he’s one of the league’s best quarterbacks anymore. He’s not on the “Mount Rushmore of QBs” as Ryan Fitzpatrick puts it.

“Here’s something I think most football fans can agree on: we have a Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks right now in our league. Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.”

Entering Week 16, Herbert had the fewest interceptions in the league (2) among quarterbacks with double-digit starts. He has functioned in a complementary role to a tremendous defense.

However, his personal statistics have dipped and he has fallen off the list of the top-tier quarterbacks. Ahead of Thursday Night Football, Fitzpatrick detailed what was keeping Herbert off that top tier.

“Josh Allen, just to give an example, in the Detroit game, had 135 yards on scramble plays. That’s more than Justin Herbert has had all season… this is something he can really improve at.”

In Fitzpatrick’s opinion, Herbert’s failure to consistently produce out of structure holds him back from entering that hierarchy. While Herbert is “elite” on “in-rhythm throws”, his inability to excel on extended plays has left a lot to be desired.

Herbert’s ankle issues have factored into his off-structure struggles, which Fitzpatrick acknowledged. On the other end of the spectrum, Fitzpatrick noted Herbert has also been hurt by a poor scheme.

Justin Herbert’s numbers down because of quick passing game?

During Fitzpatrick’s analysis, Amazon posted a graphic demonstrating the “quick game” passing production of the aforementioned “Mount Rushmore” of quarterbacks and Justin Herbert. Each of the “Mount Rushmore” signal-callers met these minimums: 74.7% completion percentage, 1,196 yards and 10 touchdown passes.

In those same situations, Herbert hasn’t fared nearly as well. His completion percentage (69.4%), yards (931), and touchdowns (3) are all considerably lower. Some can attribute this to Herbert being less accurate, but Fitzpatrick chalked it up to his receiving corps and play-caller.

“This has been tough for him. It’s schemed plays; the ball is coming out. There’s not a lot of [arm] talent [required]. For him, it relies on the talent of the guys he [has] been getting the ball to… there [has] been a disservice to Justin Herbert this year in this category.”

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has never produced prolific aerial attacks. Head coach Jim Harbaugh’s ball-control mentality also isn’t conducive to astronomical passing numbers. This approach hampers Herbert’s statistics, but it helps the Chargers play higher-quality football. And that exchange, or sacrifice, is worth it.