“Stay Away from Negative Plays”: Patrick Mahomes Shares How He’ll Protect Himself from Texans Defense

Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Houston Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. (97) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The NFL Divisional round will kick off with a familiar face on Saturday. At 4:30 p.m. E.T. that afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs will officially resume their quest for a third consecutive Lombardi Trophy versus the Houston Texans.

Kansas City enjoyed a first-round bye following a 15-2 regular season. Meanwhile, Houston dispatched the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 on wild card weekend. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed the Texans’ defense Tuesday afternoon on 96.5 The Fan. During his appearance on The Drive, he displayed great respect for Houston’s stingy unit and explained how he would tackle the defense.

“Everywhere, they’ve got playmakers…they get after the quarterback and do a great job playing man-to-man coverage [and] zone [coverage]… getting the ball out of my hand, trying to stay away from negative plays [and] staying ahead of the chains will be super important… it’ll be a great challenge, and that’s what you want in the playoffs.”

The Texans’ defense flustered Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert into four interceptions during their wild card win. Houston also sacked Herbert four times in the contest. Head coach Demeco Ryans and Co. will have to replicate that showing if the Texans are to prevail as 8.5-point road underdogs this weekend.

Patrick Mahomes has “watched pretty much” every Houston game

Mahomes may not have played on a wild card weekend, but he still had a busy seven-day stretch. He and his wife, Brittany, welcomed their third child – daughter Golden Raye Mahomes – on Sunday, Jan. 12. Beyond that, he had to begin preparing for Kansas City’s desired three-peat.

“It [has] been a lot of working out, a lot of watching film and just watching football. It’s a weird time. You’re not out on the field, but you have to stay ready to go.”

Mahomes revealed he watched “like two games of each potential opponent” over the bye week. That included the Texans, whom the Chiefs just faced and beat 27-19 in Week 16. Mahomes claimed battling Houston so recently allowed him to study their film with an increased attention to detail.

“Playing them so late in the season, I’ve watched pretty much all of their games already… it’ll be a great test… I’m excited for the matchup… they’re gonna make adjustments… they’re gonna look at stuff we did well and try to take that away… having answers and being able to create positive plays [is critical].”

If Kansas City wins on Saturday, they’ll host the AFC Championship for the sixth time in seven seasons. They’d then welcome the Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens to Arrowhead Stadium with a Super Bowl LIX berth on the line next Sunday.