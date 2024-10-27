“Stay Low”: Travis Hunter Details Coach Prime’s ‘Best Advice’ Before Every Game Day

Oct 13, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is congratulated for his touchdown by head coach Deion Sanders in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter have a special relationship. Sanders, on multiple occasions this year, has referred to Hunter as one of his children. He also is the perfect role model for Hunter’s two-way football stardom.

Sanders, because of his own career experiences, can relate to Hunter like no one else. This gives Hunter an incredible sounding board from which to learn and grow.

And earlier this week on his YouTube show, Hunter revealed the “best advice” Sanders gives him before they take the field:

“We text every morning… he always tell me ‘stay low’ on the defensive side of the ball and ‘be you’ on the offensive side of the ball. ‘Believe in yourself and have fun.’ That’s a simple sentence he gives me every gameday.”

Sanders’ advice for Hunter mirrors what he told NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson in his younger days.

Woodson, like Hunter and Sanders, played offense and defense in college. His two-way efforts won him the Heisman Trophy in 1997. This year, Hunter is among the favorites to claim the prestigious award.

How do Travis Hunter’s stats compare to Charles Woodson’s?

Woodson’s Heisman campaign is one of the most controversial in college football history. While he did contribute on offense, his primary duties were on defense. He’s widely recognized as the only defensive player to ever earn the Heisman Trophy.

Hunter’s 2024 numbers don’t quite stack up with Woodson’s from 1997 on defense. But on offense, his 2024 production dwarfs that of the former Michigan Wolverine in 1997.

Interceptions: Woodson – 7; Hunter – 2

Receptions: Hunter – 51; Woodson – 11

Receiving Yards: Hunter – 604; Woodson – 231

Touchdowns: Hunter – 6; Woodson – 2

Unlike Hunter, Woodson aided his case on special teams as well. He recorded 286 punt return yards and one return touchdown on 33 attempts. Another score on the ground also helped his cause.

Woodson’s impressive feats were rivaled by some of the most iconic football players of all time. He claimed the distinction over Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning, Washington State quarterback Ryan Leaf and Marshall wide receiver Randy Moss. Those three men went No. 1, No. 2 and No. 21 in the 1998 NFL Draft (Woodson went No. 4 overall).

If Hunter is to join Woodson in the “Heisman House”, he’ll need to continue dominated on both sides of the ball. Thus far versus the Cincinnati Bearcats, he has done so. As a receiver, he has seven catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns, including a 34-yard score late in the second quarter.

On defense, Hunter has one tackle and two pass breakups/passes blocked. Colorado, who becomes bowl-eligible with a win, leads Cincinnati 24-14 at halftime.