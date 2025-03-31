Draft Shedeur Sanders No. 1 To Call Dibs On Deion Sanders: Emmanuel Acho’s Advice To The Titans

The Tennessee Titans have kept their draft strategy under wraps when it comes to the number one overall pick. However, many believe the team will ultimately select Cam Ward, as he looks like the best QB in the draft. But Emmanuel Acho thinks the Titans should break away from the consensus and draft Shedeur Sanders instead. Not because it would be the best move for the team, but because it might get them a shot at hiring Deion in the future.

Many have decided to start studying the Titans’ actions rather than their words recently. After they came out and said, “anything is on the table,” as it pertains to the number one pick, people have grown impatient. So, the fact that they skipped Abdul Carter’s pro day and attended Ward’s should tell us a lot. But still, anything can happen on draft night, and we need to be prepared for the unexpected.

It’s not unheard of for the number one overall pick to surprise us on D-Day. When Mario Williams was drafted over Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush in 2006, it was a shock to the system. And when Baker Mayfield was taken over Sam Darnold and Josh Allen in 2018, it was also quite surprising. So, it would be flabbergasting if the Titans selected Shedeur number one, but not unheard of.

“I would take Shedeur Sanders to make sure I get my first stab at Deion as my next head coach,” Acho said on his show The Facility. “Assuming Callahan doesn’t work out. The Titans have had five head coaches since 2010. You know Deion will leave Colorado for one reason, and one reason only: to coach his son.”

It’s a bold take from Acho. We’ve never seen a team draft with a strategy for who will be their next head coach. But we’ve also never seen a situation quite like Shedeur’s. Yet, it’s hard to imagine the Titans selecting Shedeur over Ward in general.

Still, Acho said that the move could be revolutionary for the team. “If you draft Shedeur and get Deion as your next Head Coach, you’ll revolutionize the whole NFL as it pertains to the Tennessee Titans.”

Deion has always maintained that he would love to coach in the NFL should he get to be with his son, just like in college. It would be a dream come true for him. But calling the move “revolutionary” is a bit of an overstatement.

It’s hard to visualize the Titans selecting Shedeur with the ultimate goal of replacing Callahan, especially since the HC will be involved in the decision.

Acho is known for being a bit of a hot-take fanatic. This one is about as hot as it gets. He’s right that Shedeur has never won without Deion by his side, but we’ve also never seen him without his dad coaching him. Who knows, maybe he’ll look even better.

Whatever the case may be, this take is also too dismissive of Ward, who looks to be a “sure thing”. Shedeur, on the other hand, is a bit of a gamble. There’s a massive upside with him, sure, but it feels like Ward is the safer option. He can throw and run, which is where the league is headed with QB style. And he’s shown zero red flags up to this point as well.