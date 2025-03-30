‘DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick, All of That Is Prime Effect’: Keyshawn Johnson Lauds Deion Sanders for Changing College Sports

Deion Sanders recently became one of the highest-paid coaches in CFB with a $54 million extension. A major reason? His immense influence on the Colorado Buffaloes program, which not only changed its fortune in the Big 12 but also made it a legitimate option for five-star prospects. Add to this Prime’s ability to draw media attention, and Colorado has quickly become a team that’s nationally recognized today.

But if you ask Keyshawn Johnson, Neon Deion’s impact in college football transcends the borders of Colorado. The former USC wide receiver believes Sanders deserves credit not just for Colorado’s resurgence but for a broader shift in college sports.

So, what exactly is the shift Johnson is referring to? According to him, it’s the growing number of high-profile former players stepping into college coaching roles. Particularly at HBCUs.

“I don’t want to just give him credit for Colorado’s football program,” Johnson said.

“I wanna give him credit for the enrollment—yeah, it has shot up through the roof. And then let’s leave Colorado for a minute. I want to give him credit for the Prime Effect on our entire ecology—whether it’s at the HBCU level or guys getting opportunities.”

And one of the clearest signs of this “Prime Effect”? The recent hiring of two NFL legends—DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick—as head coaches at HBCUs.

For those out of the loop, three-time Pro Bowler, DeSean Jackson has recently assumed the role of the Head Coach at Delaware State. Meanwhile, former No. 1 NFL Draft pick, Michael Vick, is returning to his Virginia roots to lead Norfolk State, where his former high school coach will join him on staff.

For Keyshawn, none of these moves are mere coincidences. These appointments are the ripple effects of Deion Sanders’ three-year stint at Jackson State. According to Johnson, Coach Prime’s first coaching job proved that former NFL stars can bring credibility, recruits, and national attention to smaller programs.

“My good friend Eddie George is now the head coach at Bowling Green. Okay, he left Tennessee State to go to Bowling Green. No matter what—DeSean Jackson, Michael Vick—all of that is a Prime Effect, right?” Johnson continued.

Keeping It Real. Keyshawn on Coach Prime’s Impact “He’s just getting started. I don’t want to just give him credit for Colorado’s football program. I want to give him credit for the Prime effect around colleges” ️ @SpeakOnFS1 https://t.co/XlTHmyqqRx pic.twitter.com/V4ak3bQxjg — JaKi (@JaKiTruth) March 29, 2025

It’s hard to argue against Keyshawn here. Before Sanders, high-profile ex-NFL players stepping into the college coaching ranks—especially at HBCUs—was far from the norm. But after Prime with Jackson State, it’s become a fashionable idea among yesteryear NFL royalty.

Proof of this lies in the recent statement made by Michael Vick’s former high school coach, Tommy Reamon, who pointed to Deion as the blueprint, noting that Sanders and Vick share a rare mix of talent and charisma that makes them uniquely suited to lead programs.

“I bet he and I have talked about Deion’s situation, and him 100 times,” Reamon said. “Those two guys [Vick and Sanders] are perfect examples of taking their talent, with all that charisma, to then become a head coach [in] football today. Michael has the voice. People are gonna relate to him, especially when we get in these houses.”

With Jackson and Vick now stepping into the coaching world, it’s clear that Deion Sanders didn’t just change Jackson State or Colorado—he changed the way college football sees former players as coaches. And if you ask Keyshawn, this is only the beginning—especially with Bill Belichick set to make his college coaching debut with the Tar Heels this year.