Stephen A. Smith Picks Between Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter for NFL Draft 2025

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes made waves in their season opener, clinching a thrilling 31-26 victory over North Dakota State. The win wasn’t just a statement for the team; it was a showcase for two rising stars: Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Their performances sent their draft stocks soaring and left several analysts buzzing about their potential NFL futures.

Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the debate of who might be the more desired prospect come the 2025 NFL draft. The ESPN analyst acknowledged the quarterback-driven nature of the league, giving Shedeur an edge. However, he couldn’t overlook Hunter’s versatility:

“He can definitely play wide receiver with his speed, what can you say? I got to look at that and say ‘Yo! It’s not that easy of a decision.’ Now me personally, I’m going to go with the quarterback because I see how important the quarterback position is in the National Football League but it (drafting Travis) does give me cause to pause.”

The stats back up the hype. Shedeur commanded the offense with 445 passing yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception. Not to be outdone, Hunter also showcased his two-way prowess, tugging in seven catches for 132 yards and three touchdowns.

Many eyes will be on these two standouts as the season continues. Their performances against North Dakota State were just a glimpse of their potential. The question now is: how high can they climb in the 2025 draft rankings?

Where do Hunter and Shedeur rank among 2025 draft elites?

ESPN’s NFL Insider Field Yates’ rankings of the top 25 players in the 2025 class stirred up excitement, especially for Colorado Buffaloes fans, ahead of the clash with North Dakota. Shedeur and Hunter both cracked the top 10, with Sanders edging out his teammate at No. 7 overall.

Yates couldn’t contain his enthusiasm for Shedeur, praising him as one of the purest throwers in the class. It’s not just about arm strength for Sanders; his accuracy and ability to make daring throws set him apart. While Colorado’s offensive line might pose some challenges, Yates believes that given the right protection, Sanders has the potential to pick apart any defense.

Not far behind at No. 9, Travis Hunter earned high praise as well. Yates dubbed him the most natural playmaker in college football. Whether he’s snagging passes or shutting down receivers, Hunter makes it look effortless. His exceptional hands and instincts allow him to excel on both sides of the ball.

So, the potential for both Sanders and Hunter is undeniable. The focus for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes now needs to shift to staying healthy and motivated.