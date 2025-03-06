Will Shedeur Sanders be a First-Round Pick? Daniel Jeremiah Explains

Shedeur Sanders has seen his draft stock take a significant hit. Once viewed as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, he has now slid outside the top 20 in many projections. Some even question whether he’s still first-round material. The initial hype has faded, fueled by swirling rumors and reports from the Combine labeling him as “arrogant.” Concerns have also emerged about his arm talent and physical stature.

However, not everyone is buying into the negativity. NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes those reports don’t hold much weight and remains confident that the Colorado QB will be selected in the first round.

Sanders could thrive in the right situation—on a team that builds its offense around his strengths. However, there are also franchises where his skill set might not translate well due to system fit and overall environment. His draft position will likely come down to which team believes he can be their long-term answer under center.

On a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Jeremiah highlighted that this year’s draft class lacks the star power of last year’s, particularly at quarterback. The 2024 draft featured top QBs who could seamlessly fit into almost any offensive system. This year’s crop doesn’t offer that same level of flexibility, but that doesn’t mean they can’t succeed.

“This is a fit draft. Shedeur fits certain teams and certain offenses. I think he’s got a chance to be a successful starter. I don’t read too much into it when some teams say we don’t have him as a first-rounder.”

So which teams fit Shedeur? Well, according to Jeremiah, the Raiders and the Saints are the best fits for a QB like him. Both teams play indoors where he can be successful relying on his accuracy and precision. Teams that won’t fit him are Cleveland, being in a tough and physical division. Shedeur lacks the ruggedness to survive AFC North football, according to Jeremiah. The Giants won’t be a great pick either because they too are in a competitive division and have a poor roster.

Daniel Jeremiah is not the only one who believes the narrative around the Buffs QB has gone out of hand, with people questioning his place in the first-round of the draft.

Field Yates echoes Jeremiah’s sentiments on Shedeur Sanders

Both Field Yates and Daniel Jeremiah have been producing mock drafts for years and rarely miss the mark. Like Jeremiah, Yates isn’t buying into the narrative that Shedeur Sanders could slip out of the first round. He believes Sanders has shown the ability to perform under pressure. However, both analysts have graded Sanders and Cam Ward lower than last year’s top three quarterbacks.

That said, with so many QB-needy teams in this draft, both Sanders and Ward could still hear their names called early. While Sanders may not have the biggest arm, his accuracy and pure pocket-passing ability could be enough to convince a team to take him in the top 10.

While Field and Jeremiah see him going early, the teams do believe unfounded reports. Players fall in the draft for various dubious reasons. Lamar Jackson fell to 32 despite being a Heisman winner and a revelation. Shedeur could easily drop outside the top-ten but it seems unlikely to happen with so many teams in desperate need of a QB and lack of options out there.