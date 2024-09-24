Stephen A. Smith Puts Mike McCarthy in Hot Seat by Naming Bill Belichick the Perfect Solution for Jerry Jones’ Cowboys

With two heavy losses in the first three games, Dallas fans have begun calling for head coach Mike McCarthy to be sacked. Additionally, many fans have listed different names on their wishlist for a replacement. In a surprising twist, veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith championed Bill Belichick as the savior of the Cowboys’ fortunes—this season or the next.

Dubbed by many as the NFC title contenders for the season, the Dallas Cowboys have looked far from ideal in their first three games. While they did secure a win against a hapless Cleveland Browns, Mike McCarthy’s men fell apart when faced with real challenges against the Saints and the Ravens.

Most analysts across sports media are also taken aback by this surprising trend shown by the Cowboys. Though not many have called for McCarthy’s sacking, Stephen A. has urged Jerry Jones to not only sack but also replace Mike with the legendary Patriots coach.

Will Belichick guarantee the Cowboys a Super Bowl this season? Smith not only denies this notion but also boldly claims that the season is over for the Cowboys after their 2nd loss last Sunday. But he believes that with Belichick at the helm, there is certainly hope for the upcoming season.

“This season’s a wash, you’re not going to win anything this season… You do that, the Dallas Cowboys are challenging for the Super Bowl championship next year.”

The main reason why Smith wants Belichick is to instill defensive solidity in the Cowboys. In their last 2 games, Coach McCarthy and his men have conceded 174 and 274 rushing yards to the Saints and the Ravens, respectively.

Thus, Smith believed that having the best defensive-minded coach in the history of the league would be the final piece of the puzzle for the Cowboys.

The second most pivotal reason Smith wants Belichick in Dallas is that Bill will be able to focus solely on the field. In contrast, owner/GM/executive/CEO Jerry Jones can be the face of the media—a responsibility the 81-year-old dearly enjoys. For Stephen A., this creates a win-win situation for both parties, making it a match made in heaven for him.

It’s hard to disagree with Stephen A.’s reasoning. For a team that has been vying for the Super Bowl over the years, who better than the winningest coach to lead them?

That said, it’s also premature to claim that McCarthy needs to be sacked or can’t turn things around for the team. The season has just begun, and McCarthy deserves at least a few more games to prove his mettle before reaching a dead end. Unfortunately for McCarthy, the upcoming schedule isn’t in his favor.

Mike McCarthy & Co. have a grueling next few games

Time is of the essence for Coach McCarthy at this moment. After having secured Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb with big-money contracts, the Cowboys’ inability to convincingly outscore opponents remains an issue. This adds even more pressure on McCarthy, who desperately needs a win under his name.

However, the path toward stringing a winning streak isn’t easy for the former Packers head coach. In his next three fixtures, the Cowboys face the New York Giants [Away], the Pittsburgh Steelers [Away], and the Detroit Lions at home.

While the Giants might be the favorable opponent on paper, with Daniel Jones picking up from the last outing, it’s hard to predict what to expect from them. The Steelers at home have traditionally been a difficult opponent to overcome — and the Lions over the years have become proper dark horses. So none of the next three games for McCarthy are a given win.

Even if he somehow survives these three games, he has the 49ers, the Falcons, and the Eagles waiting for him as part of the next three games. So, McCarthy has to buckle up his shoes, or else his job is at real risk.