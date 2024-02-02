Super Bowl 2024 Ticket Prices: From $8,000 to $80,000, Details of Cheapest to Most Expensive Chiefs vs 49ers Game Tickets Revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl, again after four years. Their showdown has fans buzzing with excitement, eager to witness the championship bout firsthand. With Taylor Swift in attendance, the fans have another reason to pay for the tickets to Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11. Therefore, it is important to shed light on the ticket prices for the epic clash for interested fans.

The estimation was given by Ticket Rev as they decoded the ticket prices to go to the Super Bowl LVIII. Per their revelation, this year’s ticket prices could burn a hole even for those who saw the Chiefs rule over the Philadelphia Eagles. As of Jan. 29, the average ticket for the Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl is $10,752 with no taxes or fees included. Shockingly, the prices have suffered a $4,000 hike.

The video also highlights that the demand for this year’s Super Bowl tickets has soared, for reasons that remain unaccounted for. Thanks to the hike, the cheapest ticket stands at $8,145. The most coveted are in the suites near the 30-35 yard lines, with a whopping price of $80,100.

“For whatever reason demand has absolutely soared for this Super Bowl,” doubled down the Ticket Rev host on the SB fervor.

However, Ticketmaster puts the cheapest ticket at $6499 and the most expensive just shy of $50k. With escalating ticket prices, it’s evident that the popularity of the Super Bowl has gained traction over the years. However, there is one unmentioned reason in the revelation, that needs to be accounted for in the face of Taylor Swift’s presence at Allegiant Stadium.

Could Taylor Swift Be the Driving Force Behind Skyrocketing Super Bowl Ticket Prices?

It is no news that Taylor Swift has a massive following with current IG numbers touching 280 million. Her presence caught all the attention as the Chiefs crushed the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24. As her photos went viral, it caused a surge in viewers making the next Chiefs vs Jets game- the most-watched SNF after Super Bowl LVII. While this might just be a coincidence, it is hard to deny the limelight she has brought to the NFL.

Taylor Swift’s effect on the NFL has brought them the equivalent of $330 million in brand via the Chiefs. Now, with the surging prices of the Super Bowl, where her presence is still waiting to be confirmed, the hike isn’t unexpected. However, this still seems a lot as Swift’s Eras Tour tickets sell for an average of $1,088, per CNBC.

Adding to this, Jason Kelce also put on a great show at the Highmark Stadium, jumping out of the suite and high-fiving the Bills fans. The duo in support of Travis Kelce will be present, alongside Brittany Mahomes, who is quite the Chiefs WAGS star herself. Who is to say the hike is just due to ‘whatever reason’ as the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium with Taylor Swift in attendance?