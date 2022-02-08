Super Bowl Squares 2022: Format and Rules of How to play Super Bowl Squares explained

With the Super Bowl around the corner, an annual tradition of the gambling game, Super Bowl Squares, will take over Super Bowl Parties all across the world. How to play Super Bowl squares work?

Super Bowl 56 will take place this Sunday. The Joe Burrow Bengals had an incredible Cinderella run to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988 after beating reigning AFC Champs Kansas City Chiefs.

The LA Rams beat World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the San Francisco 49ers to make their 2nd Super Bowl in 4 years after going all in to win now.

The Rams and the Bengals will face off Sunday Night at 6:30 p.m. ET in the biggest game of the football calendar.

So amidst the fun of the games, there is another way to add spice to the evening.

What are Super Bowl squares and how do they work?

Format:

Super Bowl squares are easy to set up. Make four 10-by-10 boards (one for each quarter), each having a zero-to-10 axis. The Rams will occupy one axis, while the Bengals will occupy the other.

Each tile should be the same price—say, $1 per square. Members of your Super Bowl party can then purchase as many squares in each quarter as they choose. The bigger the prize for the winner, the more squares that are purchased, though it is not essential to have all squares purchased by the game.

The numbers 0-9 are then assigned to the columns and rows (usually at random), giving two numbers to each individual cell.

How it works:

Finding a winner is simple once the board is set. In each axis, match the last digit of each team’s score in a given quarter. The pot is won by whoever owns the square. You can shift the money over to the next quarter if the tile is unclaimed.

Example: The Bengals are on the Y axis and the Rams on the X axis. If Los Angeles enters the 3rd quarter with a 13-7 lead, the person who selected the box with 3 on the vertical axis and 7 on the horizontal axis would win the quarter.

The game is a fun way to add some variety to the night, especially for fans that are not supporters of either team.

