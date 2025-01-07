“Super Excited for Him Going to the Playoffs”: Bryce Young Reciprocates the Love and Support Showed by CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud and Bryce Young will forever be linked. Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 — Stroud came 4th in the voting. Young was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft — Stroud went No. 2. That’s why they’ve been constantly compared to one another over the last two years. However, instead of allowing animosity to build between them, the two young QBs have been nothing but supportive of one another.

In a recent presser, Young talked about the surprising relationship he’s maintained with Stroud, even calling him his “brother”.

“I’m super grateful for all the love and all the support… CJ [Stroud], I mean, that’s my brother. I’m always rooting for him. I always appreciate it. I’m always a fan of his too in the same way. I’m always doing the same thing, checking in on him. I love watching him ball. Super excited for him, going to playoffs again Year 2, that’s huge.”

Heartwarming: #Panthers QB Bryce Young speaks on the support he's received from #Texans QB CJ Stroud: “CJ that’s my brother… I always appreciate it… I’m always doing the same thing, checking on him. I love watching him ball.” Two young stars ❤️👏pic.twitter.com/iOxB9SUT2l https://t.co/hjIWVAyMDn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 7, 2025

Young has had about as tough a two-year start to an NFL career as you can imagine, playing for the mess of an organization that is the Carolina Panthers. His rookie season was nothing short of brutal, and his sophomore stint had a rough start, however, the QB has shown some exciting promise over the last couple of months.

Stroud, on the other hand, had good times as a rookie, but the realities of the NFL have set in for him and his Houston Texans in 2024. After an Offensive Rookie of the Year freshman campaign, Stroud took a significant step back in Year 2, despite the fact that he led his team to its second straight AFC South division title.

He has thrown for fewer TDs, more INTs, fewer yards, a lower completion percentage, and fewer yards per attempt in his sophomore season. In this context, Young’s support for Stroud came at a pivotal time. And the feeling is reciprocated.

A few days prior to Young’s comments, Stroud had made similarly positive remarks about his so-called “rival”. Stroud couldn’t hold back a smile as he talked about how “happy” he was for Young now that the Panthers QB had finally found some traction in the league.

“I’m so happy for him. Guys around him are rallying around him, and he’s leading them and doing what he’s gotta do to make plays. Really just happy for him. And very, very, very, very—like, it inspires me to keep going. I’m always a big fan of his and always will be. That’s a brother of mine. I’ll probably watch highlights when I get on the bus.”

Wholesome: #Texans QB C.J. Stroud couldn’t be happier for his best friend #Panthers QB Bryce Young: "I'm so happy for him…I'll probably watch his highlights when I get on the bus." ❤️👏pic.twitter.com/DdNss3mSET — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 6, 2025

The highlights Stroud is referring to are from Young’s Panthers upsetting division-rival Atlanta Falcons in Week 18. The Panthers had nothing to play for, while Atlanta was vying for the NFC South division title. Young didn’t let that faze him. He led the Carolina offense to a resounding 44-38 overtime win to cap off a season that started in darkness but ended in light.

After a 2-14 season as a rookie starter, Young overcame obstacles during his second year—including a mid-season benching—to emerge better for the experience. He went 4-8 as the starter this time around, and he improved his completion percentage, TD-INT ratio, yards per attempt, and passer rating over his freshman season. It also looks like they’ve got a keeper at head coach in Dave Canales.

Bryce Young and the Panthers are now looking to 2025, but Stroud and the Texans aren’t quite done with the 2024 campaign. The Texans finished 10-7, but they have been disappointing more often than not. It was an uninspiring 10-7, so much so that they enter their home Wild Card matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, as three-point underdogs.

Is it possible we see a Trading Places-type change in the Bryce Young-C.J. Stroud dynamics in years to come?