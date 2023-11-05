Swifties Suspected Taylor Swift’s Jet Headed For Germany After Hanging Out In NYC With Brittany Mahomes, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner
Yashika Garg
|Published November 05, 2023
As the Chiefs prepare for their much-anticipated matchup against the mighty Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift were spotted hanging out in NYC with other celebrity divas on Saturday. But just hours before the game, swifties might have potentially spotted the pop star’s jet heading towards Germany.
Advertisement
Although Travis Kelce refused to answer whether Swift would travel across the Atlantic to cheer for the team, but a day before the game, she was still 7 and a half-hour flight away from Frankfurt. Now that the game is about to start the speculation grows whether she will attend the game or not.
Fans Suspect Taylor Swift’s Jet Left For Germany After a Girls’ Night Out In NYC
Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift hung out in New York City on Saturday. Other celebrities in the girl gang included Sophie Turner, Selena Gomez, and Gigi Hadid. However, what intrigued fans was that the Chiefs were to play a crucial matchup the next day. And it was still a big question whether the pop star would attend the game or not.
Advertisement
Just moments later a Taylor Swift fan took to X with a screenshot of the flight tracker. The plane that was in question was a Dassault Falcon 7X. Interestingly, Taylor Swift owns the same model. made fans believe that maybe the pop star was in fact going to Germany.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AprylDeutsch/status/1721017123793686940?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
However, what appeared to be suspicious was that Taylor Swift’s jet last landed in Morristown, New Jersey, but the plane in question flew from Teterboro, New Jersey. That said, it is still unclear whether it was in fact, Taylor Swift.
No Sign Of Taylor Swift In Chiefs Game In Germany
As the Chiefs and the Dolphins lock horns in Frankfurt, there has been no sign of the pop star in the stadium. Fans continue to search through the internet while also sticking to their TV screens to catch a glimpse of her, but she is nowhere to be found.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FrostedBlakes34/status/1721178106772279765?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Advertisement
Although, Travis Kelce refused to address the question of Taylor Swift’s status to attend the game, but fans still craved to watch her cross the Atlantic for the TE. With the pop star being scheduled to perform in Argentina on November 9th, commencing the International leg of her Eras Tour, it appears she is caught up with her upcoming event. That said, fans continue to search for her as the game goes on.
Advertisement
Share this article