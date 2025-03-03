Anquan Boldin Breaks Down the “Obama” Play to Teach Travis Hunter a Game-Changing Lesson

From learning playbooks and understanding concepts to team meetings and practices, there’s a lot to take in after joining the ranks of the NFL as a rookie. While playing on both sides of the ball allows for a better understanding of the game as a whole, Travis Hunter will need to learn as much as he can, as soon as he can, should he hope to find success post draft night. Thankfully, he has help.

On the latest episode of The Travis Hunter Show, the 2024 Heisman trophy winner sat down with Super Bowl XLVII legend, Anquan Boldin, to discuss the X’s and O’s of the game. In explaining his own process for understanding offensive plays and concepts, the former Baltimore Raven did his best to impart some knowledge to the 21-year-old phenom.

Highlighting that prioritizing the concept of the play first and foremost makes it easier to understand, Boldin referenced the “Obama” play call as an example for Hunter.

The “Obama” play in football, as described by Boldin, seems to be a specific call that reverses or switches the roles of players Z and X. This play call is not directly related to former President Barack Obama but rather uses his name as a signal to change the assignments of the players involved.

“Somebody could say the whole play, and I’m listening to it as Z, but when they say Obama, now it changes what Z and X have to do… If I know the concept, I already know what X got, and I already know what Z got, so if they just switch it, I’m just on the opposite side running what X has,” Boldin explained.

Players Z and X have specific roles or routes in the play. When the play caller says “Obama,” it signals that Z and X must switch their roles or assignments. Knowing the concept of the play, the player can quickly adjust to the new role. If they were originally running X’s route, they would now run Z’s route, and vice versa.

Ever a student of the game, Hunter responded by admitting that “I put all that in my notes. I was already typing.” Noticing that the former Buffalo was clearly excited by the newfound wisdom, Boldin continued by explaining that,

“In NFL offenses, there’s a lot of word play. Once they go through the installs, the word play will make sense… But, sometimes, they will give you a playbook before they actually do an install. So, once you get drafted, they might just hand you the playbook… As you’re going through the playbook by yourself, none of it may make sense because they are using some words in there that are like ‘Man, what does this mean?'”

Boldin’s explanation perfectly encapsulates why so many players tend to struggle with understanding playbooks. Advising Hunter to “…stay on the phone with your coach as much as possible” when studying through the playbook, the three-time Pro Bowler had some solid words of advice for the burgeoning star.

Having enjoyed 14 successful years in the NFL, there are few who are worth listening to more than Boldin. Hopefully, Hunter continues to expand upon and study his notes, as he will certainly need all of the help that he can get after hearing his name called on April 24th at the 2025 NFL Draft.