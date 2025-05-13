“Dude Was Humbled and Now Has a Chip on His Shoulder”: Fans Go Gaga After Discovering a New Side of Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) jokes about his signing bonus during a press conference before day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. Image Credit: © Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was a time not too long ago when Shedeur Sanders was projected to be a bona fide Day 1 draft pick. But in a matter of weeks, that narrative flipped. On the D-day, every team passed on him like a bad dream until the Browns finally decided to call his name in the fifth round as the 144th pick of the Draft. For a player who once carried the weight of expectations and the glitz of being Deion Sanders’ son, the draft was a humbling experience packaged in the form of a nightmare.

That said, the spotlight has now shifted. People no longer care about what Shedeur was expected to be or where he was expected to go; it’s now about what he can become and whether he can rise above adversity.

Well, for the well-wishers of the QB, there’s good news. Judging by his demeanor at the Browns’ minicamp, Shedeur is certainly ready to put in the work.

In a recent video shared by the Browns’ official social media account, the rookie quarterback was shown arriving for his first day on the job. But this wasn’t the kind of slick, overproduced “arrival” video with hip-hop beats we’ve grown used to. Instead, it was something much more real, as it showed a rookie stepping into the facility with humility, gratitude, and a disarming smile.

In the visuals, Shedeur is seen greeting everyone at the Browns headquarters — security staff, cameramen, administrative workers, coaches — with warmth and joy. He was seen making an effort to acknowledge almost everyone, not just the big names in the room.

Then came the moment when he proudly showed off his new gear. From his Browns notebook to the DT ’96 cleats he carried, and even his training shirt that was already placed in his private locker, Shedeur looked like a kid soaking in the moment while showcasing these items.

And when he finally stepped out onto the field, Shedeur paused, smiled, and took it all in, as his body language expressed utmost gratitude to be in Cleveland.

TRENDING: #Browns 5th round QB Shedeur Sanders has gone viral for ALWAYS HAVING A SMILE on his face while at the team facility. No matter who Shedeur is speaking to: Media, teammates, team staff members, he always has a smile on. Infectious attitude pic.twitter.com/kp0nLbMdoM — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 12, 2025

For the ones who have followed Shedeur since his Colorado days, this new version of the quarterback is a far cry from his CFB version, where he was known to flex his Audemars and Rolls Royce on and off the field. So, even though the footage posted by the Browns may have lasted only 90 seconds, the impact online was immediate.

“Dude was humbled and now has a chip on his shoulder. Look out!” wrote one fan. “He’s a good kid, you’ll just let him work and learn the process, he’ll be fine. Wishing him success,” penned another.

While the majority seemed impressed with the rookie QB, there were also a few skeptics… as usual. For this set of people, this happy-go-lucky version of Shedeur we are seeing in the NFL is nothing but his PR at work.

“Yeah, the Browns PR team working overtime on this one,” one commented, after coming across the sixth Shedeur Sanders video by Cleveland in a day. “Propaganda much?” wondered another.

Propaganda much? — Mountain Texan (@Mountain_Texan) May 12, 2025

If early signs are anything to go by, Browns fans might be witnessing the beginning of something special from Shedeur Sanders, not because of his flashiness, but because of him finally focusing his energy solely on the field.

But till then, fans can find solace in the QB’s smile, which says it all: he’s happy to be here, and even hungrier to earn his spot in the 53-man roster.