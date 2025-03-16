Travis Hunter’s Younger Brother Trayvis Steals the Spotlight While Playing for Cam Newton’s Team

Before Travis Hunter became a Heisman winner and one of the most unique CFB prospects, the Buffs’ two-way star was just a kid looking for the right stage to shine. And the stage he found was Cam Newton’s C1N — a 7v7 football program designed for kids ages 12 to 18 to hone their skills under the watchful eye of the former NFL MVP.

Fast forward to 2025, and it looks like history is repeating itself. Travis Hunter’s younger brother, Trayvis, recently put on a clinic at the OT7 tournament, where he scored two receiving touchdowns against the City Reapers. The 15-year-old was seen relentlessly troubling the Reapers’ defense with his electric pace.

And when the quarterback didn’t throw his way, No. 12 used his positional awareness and football IQ to disrupt the defensive structure, finding soft spots in the opposition’s coverage.

The highlight of Trayvis Hunter’s display, however, came after he scored his touchdowns. Just like his big bro, he made sure to celebrate in style—hitting not one, but two different dancing celebrations, adding some extra flair to his standout day.

The result? C1N dominated the City Reapers 34-16, proving once again why Cam Newton’s squad is one of the most exciting in the 7-on-7 circuit. Trayvis’ impressive outing didn’t end here, however.

Just like the maturity shown on the field, the 15-year-old seemed equally adept in handling media. For instance, when a reporter asked the youngster what was going on in his mind when he scored his first touchdown of the game, he revealed that the thought of glory didn’t appear in his brain for a single moment.

Instead, his entire focus was on catching the ball—signs that he trusts the process than the results.

Another impressive response from the 15-year-old came when asked how much his elder brother, Travis, influences his celebrations. While he acknowledged getting plenty of input from the Heisman winner, Trayvis kept things vague when pressed for specifics.

Interviewer: “All right, last question—have you gotten any celebration info from Big Brother coming into this tournament?” Trayvis Hunter: “Yes, ma’am, I got a lot, actually.” Interviewer: “Has he given you anything specific for this tournament?” Trayvis Hunter: “No, he didn’t give me anything.”

Though it’s still early days for Trayvis, what’s clear is that talent runs deep in the Hunter family. If not for talent, it’s definitely athleticism, for the 15-year-old’s speed, awareness, and natural playmaking ability are simply beyond his age.

Much like Travis used C1N as a launchpad, Trayvis seems to be on a similar trajectory with Cam Newton by his side. And if his Week 1 performance at OT7 is any indicator, this won’t be the last time we hear his name making waves on the football field.