Swifties Unhappy Over Travis Kelce’s Morgan Wallen Concert Attendance

Despite his recent meteoric rise, country singer Morgan Wallen remains a controversial figure. Just a year after his career was nearly derailed by using the N-word, Wallen has now gotten NFL star Travis Kelce into hot water due to another controversial decision by the artist.

Yesterday, KC Chiefs stalwarts Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones were captured escorting Wallen through Arrowhead Stadium. The “Whiskey Whiskey” hitmaker was gearing up to perform for his fans, and the trio’s endorsement displayed a brotherly bond between them. But this is where the problems began.

Fans were upset that their beloved Travis Kelce was endorsing someone like Wallen, who has time and time again proven to be problematic. Swifties, in particular, were upset with Travis and didn’t shy away from expressing their disappointment at the collaboration online. The outrage was so intense that a few Swifties even wanted to revoke their Kelce “stan card.”

Oh dear, this is disappointing — DarkGa ✨ (@Henry92589880) August 3, 2024

Morgan, who used the n-word? — Q (or KIKI) (@American_Kiki) August 3, 2024

I have never been so disappointed…. https://t.co/CTZabtmaKB — Space Teacher ⚾❤️ (@angelicabena13) August 3, 2024

travis kelce i am revoking my stan card https://t.co/KUadLfwVz3 — martin (@perfumedcherry) August 3, 2024

Sadly for Travis Kelce, things only worsened when netizens noticed that Wallen was wearing his controversial teammate’s jersey.

Wallen performed at Arrowhead wearing Harrison Butker’s jersey

Taylor Swift, through her songs and viewpoints, has shown the world that she is a staunch feminist. Harrison Butker, meanwhile, in his controversial commencement speech, arguably expressed values against the “Bad Blood” hitmaker’s ethos. Hence, the Swifties were further enraged to see Travis endorsing an artist like Wallen.

However, in Morgan’s defense, it has to be noted that the number seven signifies a childhood memory for him. During his school days, his baseball team jersey number was 7. Moreover, the name on the jersey was Morgan Wallen and not that of Butker. So a section of fans urged the Swifties to cut Wallen & Co. some slack and give him and the trio the benefit of the doubt.

On the other hand, a look at Wallen’s past reveals that overlooking a detail like this has not proved fruitful. So to sum it up, Swifties are super pissed at Kelce for this blatant act of endorsement and ignorance.

The jersey incident also made a few Swifties wonder if the couple is on a break. The small section of Swifties argued that it is very unlike Taylor to approve Travis of endorsing a controversial figure like Wallen.

That said, let’s hope things aren’t as serious as they seem. It would be a shame to see the couple split over Morgan Wallen. However, considering how the two have elevated each other over the past year, it’s very likely that a brief moment like this, which probably doesn’t translate to anything significant, will not hurt them.