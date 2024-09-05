Taylor Swift Creating Plays for Travis Kelce: Chiefs CEO is Game For it & Andy Reid Would Be Too

The word around the street is that the Chiefs tight end’s high-profile girlfriend is now drawing up plays for him. While this has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is fully on board with letting Taylor Swift have a go at the drawing board.

Travis Kelce confirmed a few days ago that Swift is having a little fun with her new-found passion for football and is making good use of her attention to detail to create plays for him. Hunt, during his appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, expressed his openness to the idea of ​​the pop star contributing to the team’s playbook:

“I’m not surprised; when you’re as talented as she is, I wouldn’t put anything past her.”

When asked if he, as the chairman and CEO, supports this unconventional approach, Hunt confirmed, “I am.” Not only that, he was sure that HC Andy Reid would also be open to Swift’s suggestions, explaining that he often allows players to suggest plays throughout the season.

He added, “I will say that Andy is fond of saying that he has a 51% vote on what goes in the game plan.” He expressed confidence that if Swift’s plays were to reach Reid, they would be well-received and thoroughly vetted.

Coach Reid always open to creativity in his offense

It’s not surprising that the Chiefs HC would be open to incorporating plays designed by Swift for Travis. Reid has a history of being receptive to unconventional ideas and drawing inspiration from unexpected sources.

Both Travis and Mahomes have also credited Reid for allowing them the freedom in the offense to come up with their own plays, whether it’s in the board room or on the fly.

In fact, Reid once took inspiration from a play designed by a janitor during his time with the Green Bay Packers. The play designed by a member of the cleaning crew of the Packers’ facility was so good, that Reid decided to play it and it even scored!

While none of Swift’s designs have officially reached Reid yet, there’s no doubt that he will use them if they’re good enough. Till then, swifties have something else to look forward to during Chiefs games.