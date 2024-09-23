Taylor Swift Flaunts $1,910 Worth Oversized Coat in NYC Before Missing Her First Chiefs Game with Travis Kelce This Season

Recording artist Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

When the Chiefs scored their first touchdown of the game, the TV cameras panned around to record the fans’ reaction. However, one major face was missing from the crowd – Taylor Swift.

The game between the Chiefs and Falcons in Atlanta is the first instance of Swift not attending a game to support Travis Kelce this season. Since the couple made their relationship public, Swift has been a regular attendee in most Chiefs games, especially in the Arrowhead Stadium. She even traveled all the way from Japan to make it in time for the 2024 Super Bowl.

Swift is one of the biggest celebrities in the world and, understandably, she had some other plans in the Big Apple. According to a Taylor Swift fan page, she was spotted in New York attending a dinner with some friends including Gigi Hadid.

While, most NFL fans only see her in Chiefs’ inspired red and white attires, this time she was wearing a green oversized trenchcoat by Vivienne Westwood which cost $1910.

Last month, the Chiefs played their first two games against the Ravens and Bengals on home turf with a gleeful Swift cheering for Kelce and the boys. After the games, Kelce and Swift were often spotted embracing to celebrate the win.

So, what could be the reason behind her absence from this game?

Why did Taylor Swift miss the Chiefs vs Falcons game?

Swift has a jam-packed schedule in 2023-24 because of her Eras Tour which will end in December 2024. Currently, she’s taking a break from her extended ‘Eras Tour’ which will resume on 18th October in Miami.

Other than the tour, she has regular business appointments with studios, production houses, and other musicians. So, it’s likely that she wasn’t able to travel 1000 miles for the Chiefs’ away games to fulfill her other commitments. However, as per reports, she will be back in the stands next week to maximize spending time with Kelce before she’s off to tour the world.

After this, she will be traveling around North America and other overseas venues to finish the last leg of the tour. It’s unlikely that she will be able to make an appearance in any games before the postseason in Jan 2025.