Taylor Swift Rocked This $498 Sweater On Christmas While Cheering For Travis Kelce At the Arrowhead Stadium

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Entertainer Taylor Swift cheers during the first half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift brought her A-game in the fashion department despite the Kansas City Chiefs’ on-field struggles on Christmas Day. Arriving for the game with her parents and a Santa Claus companion, Swift donned a stylish ensemble including a black pleated miniskirt, a red top, a black jacket, and a black bow accentuating her hair. The pop star’s gameday red sweater garnered attention as she showed her commitment to supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and even brought the Christmas spirit.

Taylor Swift’s festive red sweater was a Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater priced at $498 and exuded Christmas charm. The design was inspired by fishermen’s ropes and has evolved from a practical construction to a symbol of collegiate style. The sweater’s yarn is spun and dyed in a renowned Italian mill and crafted from sumptuously soft cashmere, adding a touch of luxury to Swift’s gameday ensemble.

Taylor Swift’s Ralph Lauren Sweater features a slim fit designed to hit at the hip and boasts long sleeves with rib-knit cuffs. The swift disappearance of available sizes after Swift’s appearance suggests fans rushed to emulate her festive style.

While personalized items are final sale, with shipping within 1–3 business days, Ralph Lauren recommends pairing it with a pleated straight-leg pant. Swift, however, being a style icon herself, opted for a chic black pleated mini skirt.

Taylor Swift dazzles in festive ensemble, supporting beau Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s gameday ensemble included a charming black bow half-up hairstyle and “T” earrings. She added a festive touch with a Santa hat featuring “87” which is Travis Kelce’s number, once she was in her suite. Her preference for plaid minis, even showcased in previous games, cleverly combines Chiefs colors—vibrant red with balanced neutrals.

Taylor Swift adorned the Belle Bow ‘Black Grosgrain,’ priced at $38. This statement bow, pre-tied with a barrette closure, is 100% Viscose and crafted in Italy.

Taylor Swift plans to join Kelce on New Year’s Eve as he plays against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. Sources have revealed the couple’s anticipation of spending their first holiday together. Notably, the Chiefs’ tight end already embarked on Christmas shopping, a month ago, with special surprises in store for Swift. The couple seems eager to celebrate the holiday season together.