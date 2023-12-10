Trumping Patrick Mahomes by a Whopping $250 Million, MLB’s Shohei Ohtani Inks Biggest Ever Sports Deal in North American Sports

Baseball star Shohei Ohtani has broken another record with his biggest deal ever in the MLB. After spending six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani announced his plans to join the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. The deal he signed even trumps the record of Patrick Mahomes’ massive $450 million contract to occupy the top spot in the list of the biggest deals in North American Sports.

Recently, some reports stated Ohtani could break the record of his teammate Mike Trout and could be the first player to surpass the $500 million mark in an MLB contract. However, according to the Japanese superstar’s agent, Ohtani has signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is one of the largest overall deals in global sports history and has surpassed Patrick Mahomes’ deal by a whopping $250 million.

The two-way star recently committed on Instagram assuring fans of his dedication to always give his best for the team. Despite undergoing elbow surgery, he is expected to play for the Dodgers as a hitter in the upcoming season. However, his pitching return might have to wait until 2025. He addressed Dodger fans to say:

“And to all Dodgers fans, I pledge to always do what’s best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself. Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world.”

Shohei Ohtani won the American League MVP award twice in 2021 and 2023. After joining the Angels, he also grabbed the Rookie of the Year award in 2018. In the 2023 season, he hit 44 home runs and had the best slugging percentage in the MLB. As a starting pitcher, he got 10 wins with a 3.14 ERA in 23 games. This outstanding performance led him to the biggest contract in the league.

Ohtani Trumps Patrick Mahomes’ Giant $210.6 Million Deal

Patrick Mahomes, after winning his first Super Bowl in 2020, became the highest-paid player in the NFL by signing a massive 10-year, $450 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. Just recently, in September, both Mahomes and the Chiefs reworked his contract to agree on a deal worth $210.6 million for the years 2023 to 2026, making it the highest payout ever in NFL history for four seasons.

Shohei Ohtani’s recent 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, surpassing Patrick Mahomes’ deal, has rewritten the record books in global sports. While Mahomes earns significantly, Shohei’s exceptional agreement sets a new standard for how much athletes can earn in the coming future.