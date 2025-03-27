Josh Jacobs Gives One Condition for Travis Hunter to Become the Highest-Paid Player in the NFL

Cornerbacks are supposed to stop wide receivers, not play like them. Similarly, wide receivers have the job of scoring, not defending like top cornerbacks. Unless, of course, you’re Travis Hunter.

Advertisement

Since the Deion Sanders era, the league has yet to see a true two-way star emerge. But with Hunter, that drought is set to end soon, as the Buffs star has made it clear he wants to continue playing both cornerback and wideout in the big league.

The question now is simple. Can the Boulder star replicate his CFB dominance against the world-class players of the NFL? And more importantly, can his body withstand the grind of playing both ways? While doubts are lingering, Josh Jacobs believes Hunter has a real shot at accomplishing the unthinkable.

In Jacobs’ recent media appearance on the ZIAS! YouTube channel, the Packers star weighed in on Hunter’s NFL future. He acknowledged the challenge ahead that playing both ways in the league is no small feat. But the RB didn’t hedge his bets.

If Hunter pulls it off, Jacob says he shouldn’t just be the highest-paid non-QB — he should be the highest-paid player. Period. The only thing standing in Hunter’s way? Showing that his college dominance can hold up against NFL competition.

“If he is able to do it [play both sides] though, he is gon’ have to be the highest paid player all time,” the RB said with firm conviction.

However, will NFL teams allow Hunter to do the unprecedented? From tactics to adjusting the playbook for a single player, a lot must be figured out before he gets the green light to play both ways. According to Jacobs, if there’s one player worth taking that risk for, it’s Hunter — after all, he won a Heisman playing this way.

“I think you give him… I think he earned the right. You give him a chance to at least see. I think he earned that, you feel me?”

The Packers star also kept it real as he reiterated the most common sentiment in this debate — pulling off the two-way experiment in the NFL would come down to one thing: Hunter’s body holding up.

“It will all depend on his body… he’s really gonna change the scene. But like I said, I think he earned the right to at least try.”

NFL RB Josh Jacobs says that Travis Hunter could be the highest paid NFL Player Of All Time if he successfully plays both ways. @JustZik @all_1k pic.twitter.com/TAuPp1a223 — GUCCE‍⬛ (@gucceCU) March 26, 2025

Surprisingly, NFL fans found Jacobs’ take outrageous. Many simply don’t believe Hunter can excel both ways in the big league, viewing the NFL as too steep of a challenge for anyone.

Some even argued that Hunter’s playstyle would lead to extreme wear and tear on his body, potentially cutting his career short. That also means he might not play long enough to secure a massive payday.

People are saying this like it will be easy work. Nfl and college is 2 whole different things. The physicality and stamina will be the biggest things for him. Also, will he be able to learn the defense and offensive schemes at the same time? — BelliAnt (@DrocoElite) March 27, 2025

Playing both positions against these grown men in the NFL means he ain’t even gonna play that long to be the highest paid. — Dirky (@713Capital) March 27, 2025

Yes if he lasts past his rookie deal playing both sides of the ball! Not sure the body can handle it! — Jimmy (@JMH8172) March 27, 2025

Unfortunately. He won’t play longer than 4 years at best. He’s already got the equivalent of 6-8 years worth of wear and tear on his body from playing both positions through college. He’ll be lucky to play for 2 years in the nfl if he plays both positions. — Elton (@BrockPurdyQB13) March 27, 2025

While it will be interesting to see if special packages are designed for Hunter, one thing is certain: the Buffs star is bound to get paid, regardless of his role. Blue-chip prospects like him are rare, making it a question of how much he’ll earn rather than whether he’ll secure a lucrative deal.