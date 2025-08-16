Chad Johnson Sets His Expectations Straight as Dillon Gabriel Gears Up for NFL Debut

The Cleveland Browns just announced that third-round pick Dillon Gabriel is expected to start this Saturday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gabriel missed the first week of preseason with a hamstring injury, so the word ‘expected’ is all the more significant … Not for Chad Johnson, though.

On the latest episode of Nightcap, host Shannon Sharpe read out a report that Gabriel will be examined for his hamstring on Saturday morning before his NFL debut. The team is optimistic, while analysts like Jeremy Fowler are confident Gabriel will get the start.

Sharpe’s co-host, Johnson, is on the same page, and he made that clear with some bold, explosive words.

“I’m expecting Dillon Gabriel to play. I ain’t trying to hear nothing about no hamstrings … and all that,” Johnson started his banter session.

The former wideout emphasized that Gabriel isn’t fast or explosive enough to worry about a minor hamstring issue. The rookie out of Oregon needs to prove now why he was picked in the third round, ahead of his teammate Shedeur Sanders (picked in the fifth round).

And yes, Sanders, for his part, has shown he can hold his own in the debut preseason game against the Panthers when Gabriel and others were out with injuries or resting.

“I need you to get out there and compete,” Johnson said.

“I wanna see what you look like without the green and gold on. I wanna see what you look like in that Brown when the lights [are] on … when that pressure’s on, especially after what Shedeur was able to do… You’re the third round pick, I need you to go out there and show me why you were the third round pick,” he added.

Gabriel donned the green and gold as a Duck. He started all 14 games for the program in 2024 and has about 63 games of college experience. He has been dubbed one of the top quarterbacks of the 2025 class and in the country, amassing 326 passes for 3,857 yards with 37 combined touchdowns just last season.

The questions now are, can Gabriel perform well against the Eagles? Will his college spark carry over to the NFL? For now, all we can do is wait.