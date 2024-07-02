Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Performer Impressed by Travis Kelce’s “Wig” in Energy Drink Photoshoot

Travis Kelce donned a new look in a recent commercial alongside Olivia Dunne for an energy drink by Accelerator Active Energy. In it, Kelce was spotted wearing a wig, and the look was so impressive and hilarious that it even got comments from one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dance performers

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)

Being one of the most popular sports stars in the United States, Kelce has been known to endorse several brands, including Nike, Amazon, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Adding another feather to his cap with Accelarator Energy, he featured in a shoot alongside college athlete, Olivia Dunne, showing off a look that resembled a professor with a hilarious wig.

The post soon went viral on social media, and fans crowded the comments section with their thoughts on Kelce’s new look. Among the commenters was a professional dancer who performs as a part of Taylor’s Eras Tour crew, although it was the timing of his comment that left people shaken.

While dancer Kameron N. Saunders’s comment might seem normal at first, fans soon realized he was browsing Instagram in the middle of an Eras Tour performance. This news came as a surprise to many, while a few Taylor faithfuls mentioned how Eras Tour dancers often end up scrolling through social media during the breaks in the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Levin (@swiftiesforeternity)

Well, while Saunders remarked on Kelce’s wig, fans were quite vocal when it came to what they thought about the tight end’s new look, and some of the comments are sure to leave you amused.

Fans go off on Travis’ new look

With his Instagram post making the rounds on Instagram, Kelce had a lot of fans talking about his look. A few fans spoke about how his whole look, complete with the wig and the blazer, made him look like a professor, while others commented on his hair.

Fans react to Travis Kelce’s Energy drink advertisement. pic.twitter.com/xDIs3KiQHk — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) July 1, 2024

The post even got a lot of attention from Swifties, most of whom could not stop gushing about how handsome Travis looked. On top of it, some even referenced the pop star’s song, So High School, that she wrote for him.

Kelce’s latest Instagram post did well to put him in the public spotlight yet again, and with the ongoing Eras tour as well as his pre-season practices, it only remains to be seen how and when the tight end will catch fans’ attention yet again.