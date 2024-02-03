In the whirlwind of excitement leading up to the 2024 Grammys, the rumor mill went into overdrive with whispers of a possible onstage collaboration between music titans Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. Fans and speculators alike were abuzz with the prospect, only to have those rumors quashed almost as quickly as they emerged.

Advertisement

Initially, speculation was fueled by the fact that both artists had been open to performing at the event, according to a statement from one of the show’s executive producers. This led to widespread anticipation, especially given Swift’s packed schedule on her Eras Tour, suggesting she had the material and momentum to deliver a stunning performance.

However, Rolling Stone swiftly poured cold water on these rumors with a tweet stating unequivocally that Taylor Swift would not be performing at the Grammys. A tight schedule sees her jetting off to Japan for the next leg of her Eras Tour, with four consecutive shows starting February 7.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RollingStone/status/1753422615056671003?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 2024 Grammys, set to air live from the Crypto.com Arena, are a significant event for Swift, who is nominated across six categories, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Despite this, Swift’s team confirmed that her Grammy night would end without a performance, as she needed to prepare for her upcoming concerts in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé, another artist surrounded by performance rumors, was also confirmed not to be taking the stage. Initially, there was talk of her participating in a tribute to the late Tina Turner, but this too was clarified as not happening, leaving fans to adjust their expectations for the night. Swift’s Grammy attendance, though not as a performer, is still highly anticipated.

Super Bowl Speculation: Will Taylor Swift Make It?

Swift’s packed schedule has led to widespread curiosity about whether she will attend the Super Bowl LVIII to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, despite the logistical challenge posed by her concert in Tokyo ending just hours before the big game in Las Vegas begins.

In a surprising twist, the Embassy of Japan stepped in with some comforting words for all the Swifties out there. They dropped a tweet hinting that, despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, there’s more than enough time for Taylor to reach the venue, even if she departs from Tokyo in the evening.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JapanEmbDC/status/1753455158460133508?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl draw near, all eyes will be on Taylor Swift, not just for her musical achievements but for her incredible capacity to be at the heart of the cultural moment, whether on stage or cheering from the stands.