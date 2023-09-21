Taysom Hill Net Worth: How Much Has the Versatile Saints QB Earned Thus Far?

Taysom Hill is arguably one of the most versatile footballers in the NFL currently. Although he is primarily a quarterback, the New Orleans Saints created headway by officially listing Hill as a tight end ahead of the 2022/23 season. The Saints reverted that decision ahead of the 2023/24 season, listing him as a quarterback once again to stay as a backup to Derek Carr.

Despite the official change in position, the 33-year-old seems to have taken a liking to the tight end position as he recently played an integral role in their victory over the Panthers. He replaced the injured Jamaal Williams and ended up as the leading rusher carrying the ball 9 times for 75 yards. On the back of such impressive performances over the years, Taysom has earned quite a few lucrative contracts that have in-turn contributed to his impressive net worth.

Taysom Hill’s Net Worth

Taysom Hill’s net worth in 2023 is approximately $5 million, as per MediaReferee. However, Sportsnaut claims that it stands at $10 million, so it would be fair to claim that the actual figure stands somewhere between the $5-10 million mark. However, the former Brigham Young University graduate did not have the best of records in college that led to his chances at the NFL draft diminish significantly. He did not get drafted at the 2017 NFL draft, but the Green Bay Packers signed him as a free agent that year.

However, the Packers released Hill just before the start of the season and he was claimed off waivers by the New Orleans Saints, only a day after being released. According to Spotrac, Hill had signed a 3-year contract worth a $1,670,000, including a signing bonus of $5,000. In 2020, Hill again signed a 1-year contract with the Saints worth a whopping $16,300,000. The contract included a $8 million signing bonus.

He is currently in the second year of his restructured 4-year contract worth a whopping $140 million. This restructured contract helped the Saints save $7.749 million in cap space a couple of years back. Along with the salary he draws from the NFL, Hill’s net worth has received a major boost due to his brand endorsements. Hill has brand endorsement deals with Adidas, Snickers, Idaho Potatoes and Traeger Grills, as reported by OSDB Sports.

Taysom Hill’s First NFL Start Came After 2 Years Upon Signing With the Saints

Taysom Hill, who started his career with the Saints as the third string quarterback, eventually received his first NFL career start in 2020, almost two years after signing for the franchise. Ahead of his first NFL start, Hill has shared a motivational video of his journey from being a quarterback at BYU, to eventually making the big leap at the biggest stage. Through that video, he tried to express how grateful he was to reaching the NFL, after years of hard work.

“We can’t control what life brings, we can only control how we respond to it,” Hill had tweeted. “My journey to the NFL has had the highs, the lows and everything in between— and I’m grateful for all of it! #GiveThanks,” Hill had written on his official Twitter account. Hill’s first NFL start ended up being extremely successful as he led the Saints to a 24-9 victory over the Falcons, with him performing exceedingly well.