“Teams don’t want Cam Newton in their locker room.” NFL insider Ian Rapaport reveals why ‘Super Cam’ is still out of a job.

Cam Newton was shockingly released by the Patriots during the preseason. The former NFL MVP has failed to secure a QB job elsewhere.

Despite having an impressive showing in the NFL preseason, Patriots QB Cam Newton was released by the team just days before the start of the NFL season. Rookie Mac Jones, who was also excellent in the preseason games, was subsequently named the starter in New England.

The Patriots have reportedly released Cam Newton. Mac Jones is expected to join Drew Bledsoe and Jim Plunkett as the only rookies in Patriots franchise history to start in the team’s regular season opener. pic.twitter.com/w5qRcVyd1B — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 31, 2021

Many fans expected the 2015 NFL MVP to secure at least a backup QB job elsewhere in the league, but that is yet to happen and seems less and less likely every day.

Which teams could sign Cam Newton?

A number of teams could use Cam Newton on their roster. He is probably better than multiple current starting QBs in the league. Teams like the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, New York Giants or even the Washington Football Team could view Cam as an upgrade over their current situation.

Cam was also linked to the Dallas Cowboys. There, he would serve as backup to clear-cut QB1 Dak Prescott. He would provide a better backup QB option than who they had at the time, Cooper Rush. America’s Team, however, signed former Panthers QB Will Grier off the waivers and he is expected to back up Prescott in Dallas.

Ian Rapaport believes that teams don’t want Cam on their roster

Serving as a backup wouldn’t do a star-like Cam Newton any good. He still believes in himself as a starting caliber QB in this league and I’m sure he wouldn’t settle for anything less. But even if he would, would the teams themselves want him on their roster?

NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport believes that Cam’s presence in locker rooms could be viewed as a liability by teams. They believe that the teams would not succeed with Cam at backup QB. Cam is a former league MVP and a superstar who many players idolized growing up. He would attract the attention of the locker room away from the starting QB and that could possibly hinder the team’s success.

From NFL Now: With the #Cowboys declaring they are out on Cam Newton, it appears unlikely he’ll sign before the season. pic.twitter.com/2sKN1ZwmW0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2021

Cam is one of the best dual-threat QBs this league has ever seen. Fans would love to see him on the field or even make an NFL roster. Things do not seem too favorable for him right now but you never know what the future holds.