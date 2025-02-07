Teary-Eyed Josh Allen Lost for Words After Watching MVP Tribute Video From Oishei Children’s Hospital’s Kids

After three top five finishes in NFL MVP voting from 2020-2023, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen finally earned the recognition he deserved by claiming the 2024 NFL MVP award. Allen’s speech at the NFL Honors ceremony was emotional. His parents wiped away tears as Allen thanked them for all they’ve done for him. However, Allen didn’t shed tears until he received a heartfelt thank you from a few kids at a Buffalo hospital.

Since he was drafted No. 7 overall by the Bills in 2018, Allen has been a staple in the Buffalo community. One of the institutions that is closest to his heart is the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital. Allen has worked closely with the hospital and it’s eponymous foundation. The tribute video those children made for him after winning the MVP clearly meant nearly as much to him as the trophy itself. Grab a box of tissues for this one.

“My job is not that hard, I play football, what you guys have to go through and continue to fight through, is much harder than I do, and I look up to you as much as you look up to me. I really appreciate that. Love you guys,” Allen stated after watching the video.

The heartwarming video was made all the more sweet by the fact that Allen was able to identify many of the children by name despite meeting some of them several years ago. One of the kids helped design Allen’s cleats, and another one gave him a bracelet that he would wear for the remainder of that season. Allen held it all back while watching the video, but after it concluded, the tears predictably started flowing.

Josh Allen has taken part in countless initiatives for Oishei

Josh Allen signed a deal with Oishei Hospital, which is also a women’s health facility, back in 2019 to be their official spokesperson. This role included duties such as commercials and patient visits. Allen embraced the role and its responsibilities, helping out the institution whenever he can.

During the 2019 campaign, for example, he donated $200 for each of his TDs. With 29 total scores on the ground and through the air, he ended up donating just under $6,000 through that initiative.

Bills Mafia, as they are wont to do, also supported Allen following the death of his grandmother in 2020 by donating to the foundation closest to his heart. After Patricia’s passing, fans donated money in $17 increments to Oishei Hospital in Allen’s honor. By the end of the year, Bills Mafia had raised over $1 million for the hospital.

Even when Allen is doing work for other business ventures, he’s thinking about the Oishei Hospital.

The Bills QB is one of eight NFL ambassadors for the New Era Cap Company. In 2019, Allen partnered with them to design a limited edition cap, with proceeds of the sales going to Oishei Hospital. When he partnered with a grocer, Wegmans, to create “Josh’s Jaqs”, he once again ensured that proceeds were diverted towards Oishei.

Josh Allen has even set up a fund to benefit the hospital, named after his grandmother, Patricia Allen. The hospital also named a recovery wing in the hospital after her, the “Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing”.

Allen held the “117 Holes for Children” charity golf event last May. All the money raised went to the “Patricia Allen Fund” benefitting Oishei. Moreover, the QB also generously offered to donate $117,000 in matching donations for the event, pushing for Bills fans to match his generosity.