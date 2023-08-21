$8,000,000 Worth Teddy Bridgewater Walked Through ‘Crackheads & Gunshots’ Before Making it Big in the NFL; “Once a Bullet Went by Him”

Path to the NFL stardom for Teddy Bridgewater was paved with resilience and unwavering determination. Now a seasoned quarterback, set to appear in the colors of the Detroit Lions upon signing a $5 million deal, Bridgewater didn’t have an easy road to success. The now $8,000,000 worth QB’s childhood and early life were marked by challenges, growing up in tough neighborhoods where gunshots and adversities were common.

Advertisement

With a mother who stood by his side through all obstacles, sacrificing everything for her children, the Lions QB managed to overcome the challenges of childhood to carve out a successful NFL career. Despite the odds stacked against him, Teddy Bridgewater braved through the situation and emerged victorious.

From Miami’s Tough Neighborhood to NFL Glory: Teddy Bridgewater’s Journey

The NFL journey for Teddy Bridgewater began in the Miami Liberty City neighborhood. However, it was not an easy one. His rise to fame is deeply intertwined with the support of his mother, Rose Murphy. Back in 2021, his mother had reminisced how Teddy navigated through some wild streets. As per Twincities.com, She had said,

Advertisement

“He would cut through the alleys. Sometimes he would have to walk through, past the local crackheads there. There were gunshots, drugs. It was a high-crime area. Once a bullet went by him.”

Amidst the harsh realities of their surroundings, Murphy stood by her son. She ensured that she provided everything her son required to become what he is today. Moreover, the talent of the Detroit Lions QB was evident from an early age. He was so good that opposing coaches questioned his age and eligibility given his towering stature at that age. Recalling this scenario, Teddy had stated,

“My mom always had to walk around with my birth certificate just to prove that I was 11 years old. She made all types of sacrifices, and I’m just thankful for the woman that she is. The stability wasn’t there because we had to move a lot, but my mom, she made sure we had the best clothes and the best shoes and always had food to eat, and she made sure we were taken care of. ”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BlakeHoagland/status/1297730015916969985?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

His mother had to more often than not pull out the birth certificate at games. She used to say, “He’s big because he drinks a lot of milk. Milk does a body good.” Constant presence and perseverance from his mother helped Teddy Bridgewater to emerge as a successful NFL quarterback.

Advertisement

Teddy Bridgewater Signs One-year, $5 Million Deal with Detroit Lions

After a tough childhood, the lucrative NFL journey continues for Teddy Bridgewater. He recently started a new chapter of his life by signing a $5 million deal with the Detroit Lions. The seasoned QB is known for his ability to navigate tough situations. He is now ready to bring his experience and skills to the Lions’ roster. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Bridgewater’s $5 million contract includes $2.5 million guaranteed.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheSameOle2Ste1/status/1691198691909029888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This is a one-year deal aligning him with the Lions for the upcoming season. Bridgewater will get a $500,000 signing bonus along with an average annual salary running to the tune of $3 million. The Lions fans are definitely excited by the idea of Bridgewater playing for them, thus adding an extra layer of intrigue to the Lions’ offense.