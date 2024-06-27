Terry Bradshaw is Like “John Candy With a Louisiana Accent,” Howie Long Reveals

It’s hard to envision polar opposites like Howie Long and Terry Bradshaw having an unbreakable friendship. But despite their differences, they’ve deepened their bond as they started their post-football careers. They’ve become so close to each other that Long’s kids consider the two-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player as family.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end took to Maxx Crosby’s ‘The Rush Podcast’ and revealed that he associates a late comedian with Bradshaw.

“He’s great, and I’ve said that the kids kind of view him as an uncle. Because you got to remember my kids were eight (Chris), four (Kyle), and three (Howie Jr.) when I retired. So, they’ve grown up at Fox. This is our 31st year. Terry is kind of like if you ever saw the movie ‘Uncle Buck’ with John Candy. Picture John Candy only with a Louisiana accent.”

Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long started developing their brotherhood when their paths crossed as studio analysts of ‘FOX NFL Sunday’ on September 4, 1994. By then, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was a decade into his broadcasting career. Conversely, the former Oakland Raiders defensive lineman had recently retired after 13 NFL seasons.

However, their longevity at FOX isn’t laughable, as they’ve become the only constants in a revolving door of hosts, analysts, and NFL insiders. Meanwhile, their behavioral contrasts continue to entertain countless football fans.

Laughter Helped Howie Long and Terry Bradshaw Strengthen Their Friendship

Long admitted that his connection with Bradshaw wasn’t always a bed of roses. But as time passed, they better appreciated each other’s backgrounds, beliefs, and values. Their tightness has led them to laugh at their past conflicts.

“We had a couple of bumps early on, and we’ve talked about it, and we’ve laughed about it. We got through it, and he’s truly one of the best friends I have, but he makes me laugh a lot. He’s as funny off the air as he is on the air. He’s a born performer,” Howie Long added.

The older generation will remember them among the fiercest in-field competitors. Ironically, they faced each other on the gridiron in only one game. It occurred in Week 14 of the 1981 NFL season when the Raiders hosted the Steelers.

Unfortunately, Terry Bradshaw broke his throwing hand after hitting Raiders linebacker Rod Martin’s helmet. He was done for the day, finishing with four completions for 29 yards and a touchdown. Oakland used Bradshaw’s absence to escape with a 30-27 victory.

They had a chance to meet again during the 1983 AFC Divisional Round, but Bradshaw played only one game during the entire season due to an elbow injury. Meanwhile, Long and the Raiders won Super Bowl XVIII after outscoring their three playoff opponents 106-33.

Conversely, younger football fans know them as football savants who dissect the game to find out what went right or wrong. As they venture on their third decade as broadcast partners, Long and Bradshaw remain an invaluable link to the past as new co-hosts emerge.