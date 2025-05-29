What Did Terry Bradshaw Say About Aaron Rodgers? Stephen A. Smith Defends 41-Year-Old QB

Everyone knows the uncertainty regarding Aaron Rodgers and his football career. He’s currently unsigned and is leaving everyone guessing as to what his next move will be.

All signs point to the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The real question is when. Being a 41-year-old free agent who will likely just play one or two more seasons, Rodgers is in no rush to commit to a team and doesn’t want to partake in offseason activities.

While the Steelers would upgrade at the quarterback position with Rodgers, some think his shenanigans and commitment are not worth the team signing him. One person who doesn’t want the Steelers to sign Rodgers is former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

Earlier this week, in a radio interview on 103.7 The Buzz in Arkansas, Bradshaw said it was a ‘joke’ that the Steelers are considering Rodgers to be their starting QB.

“That’s a joke, what’re you going to do, bring him in for one year, you kidding me,” Bradshaw questioned. “That guy needs to stay in California, go somewhere, chew on bark, and whisper to the gods over there.”

While some, such as Bradshaw, aren’t fans of the Steelers adding the aging quarterback to the team’s roster, some feel the opposite and think the Steelers should pursue Rodgers regardless of his antics.

ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith said today on First Take that Rodgers would be an upgrade for the Steelers at quarterback and isn’t confident in their current quarterback room.

“You can’t dismiss or ignore anything he [Bradshaw] is saying,” Smith said “I don’t agree with him because the Steelers quarterback room is an absolute joke. Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, it’s just abysmal. It’s been awhile since the Pittsburgh Steelers have had a quarterback, so Aaron Rodgers is going to be an upgrade no matter which way you slice it.”

You can argue both cases of adding Rodgers to the Steelers and not adding him to the team. Like Smith said, the Steelers’ quarterback room is a mess. They don’t know who the starter would be if they went into the season with their three quarterbacks.

The Steelers did draft a quarterback but waited all the way until the sixth round drafting Will Howard out of Ohio State. Typically, sixth-round quarterbacks don’t usually pan out or become franchise greats.

Would Rodgers be the best current option for the Steelers at quarterback? Yes. But he is the oldest player in the NFL. With that, he’s not expected to be in the NFL much longer. Why sign an aging veteran when you could at least try to develop Rudolph or Howard?