Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers Jersey: Analyst Cites Joe Namath to Explain Why Terry Bradshaw’s Number Will Be Rejected

Another Aaron Rodgers saga has finally come to an end. The 41-year-old quarterback is officially returning to the NFL, having signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The franchise had been patiently waiting all offseason for his decision, especially after Rodgers visited their facilities back in March.

True to form, A-Rod took his time, insisting he needed space to sort through some personal matters before committing to anything. But now, his decision comes at a crucial moment, just as the Steelers gear up for Mandatory Minicamp.

It may not be the biggest question surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ arrival in Pittsburgh, but his jersey number for the upcoming season is still interesting enough for Mike Florio to break down on the latest episode of Pro Football Talk.

For the majority of his career with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers, like many legendary quarterbacks, wore the iconic number 12. It’s a number forever associated with greatness, thanks to names like Tom Brady, Roger Staubach, Jim Kelly, and, of course, “Broadway Joe” Namath. In Pittsburgh, the number 12 holds even more significance—it belonged to the original TB12, Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Steelers to four Super Bowl titles.

However, the Steelers have retired Bradshaw’s No. 12, one of the few numbers officially taken out of circulation by the franchise. Despite that, ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently tweeted an image of Rodgers in black and gold sporting the iconic number.

As Florio pointed out, there’s no scenario where Rodgers dons No. 12 in Pittsburgh—not only because they have retired the number, but also because there’s no chance Bradshaw would offer it to him, especially not after publicly criticizing Rodgers for dragging out his decision.

“It was comical to see both ESPN and Adam Schefter tweet an image of Rodgers wearing number 12. Hello, 12? Terry Bradshaw’s retired number? Do you really think- number one, Bradshaw is going to offer, and do you really think Rodger is going to accept?”

Additionally, Rodgers has always shown respect for the legends who came before him. When he joined the Jets, he chose not to wear No. 12 out of respect for Namath, even though Namath had personally offered it to him. According to Flortio, Rodgers will stick with the number he wore during his short stint in New York: No. 8. And this time, there’s no debate.

He wouldn’t accept it last time around from the Jets when Joe Namath said he could wear it. Why would he want to wear Terry Bradshaw’s number? Why would Bradshaw even offer? He’ll wear number 8.”

The contract is for one year, but other details, such as Rodgers’ salary, haven’t been disclosed yet. Previously, Rodgers claimed that money wasn’t a priority for him and that he’d be willing to play for as little as $10 million. Given that he took a significant pay cut with the Jets, a $10 million deal isn’t out of the question—and if that’s the case, it would be a huge win for the Steelers, especially in terms of salary cap flexibility.

Pittsburgh is already shelling out $30 million annually for DK Metcalf and still needs to work out an extension for T.J. Watt. Landing a quarterback of Rodgers’ caliber on a bargain deal would ease financial pressure and open up options elsewhere on the roster.

However, a discounted price tag might also come with some strings attached. Rodgers had considerable influence within the Jets organization, and he may expect a similar voice in Pittsburgh. That said, head coach Mike Tomlin will likely keep any power struggles in check, as he commands strong leadership and holds firm authority within the Steelers’ locker room.

Regardless of those behind-the-scenes dynamics, this move looks like a win for everyone involved. Aaron Rodgers gets a real chance to end his career on a high note, and the Steelers bring in a future Hall of Fame quarterback who could finally help them break their playoff drought.