“Thank You God”: Hollywood Brown Reflects on His ‘Super Bowl Tweet’ From a Year Ago, Leaving Fans in Awe of His Manifestation Power

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (5) walks down the hill from the locker room to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

If you never believed in the power of manifestation, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown’s incredible Super Bowl story might just change your mind.

Nearly a year ago, Brown took to social media to manifest a Super Bowl appearance, just moments after attending the big game between the Chiefs and the 49ers. At that time, he was nearing his first free agency after playing two years with the Cardinals, alongside his college QB Kyler Murray.

Pray one day I get to experience a Super Bowl , Atmosphere crazy — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) February 11, 2024

However, Brown hadn’t reached his full potential in Arizona. The same was true in Baltimore, where the Ravens drafted him in 2019. After three years with the team, he thus requested a trade, unhappy with how things were being handled there.

Little did the wideout know that his life was about to take a complete 180 a few years later, and the greener pasture he hoped to find in Arizona would actually be in Kansas City. During the 2024 off-season, the Chiefs signed him, and fast forward to today, Brown is set to make his Super Bowl debut next month in New Orleans — just a year after manifesting it. And he is nothing but grateful for it:

Thank you God see yall in New Orleans https://t.co/PNd1cGuGpj — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) January 27, 2025

It’s certainly been a remarkable turn of events for the wide receiver. Before signing with the Chiefs, Brown and his Arizona Cardinals had just finished 4-13. He was one of the few bright spots on that team (second-leading receiver), but he never had the platform to win trophies.

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans were ecstatic to see Hollywood Brown make his dreams come true. They flooded his timeline with congratulations.

You deserve it Hollywood! Chiefs Kingdom is better with you on it! Go get that trophy — Daily Chiefs Stats (@DailyChiefsStat) January 27, 2025

Speak it into existence congratulations Hollywood https://t.co/59EQk4KpGC — Sooners Insider (@SoonersInsider) January 27, 2025

Chiefs fans also reminded Brown that part of his manifestation coming true was a result of his own performance in the playoffs against the Bills.

You were a huge part of the success during the playoffs. Congrats and thank you!! — average (@cheathammom) January 27, 2025

That opening drive was awesome bro!!! Great game champ! — Jacob (@Jacobkckingpin) January 27, 2025

For those unaware, Brown set the tone for the Chiefs by catching Patrick Mahomes’ first two passes. He also recorded 3 receptions for 35 yards. Overall, he and his wide receiver cohort had a stellar night, with everyone—from Xavier Worthy to DeAndre Hopkins—playing their role well.

While the universe has played its part in taking Hollywood Brown to a Super Bowl, it’s now up to him to help the Chiefs win it. He will need to play the crucial role he was brought in for.

Truth be told, despite spending a significant amount of time on the IR list this season, Brown has delivered when it matters most with his playoff performances. The fanbase will hope he can extend his run of form for one more game against the high-flying Eagles.