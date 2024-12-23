“Thanks To Jayden Daniels, My Cowboys Are Eliminated From The Playoffs”: Longtime Dallas Fan Skip Bayless

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) walks onto the field during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 16 with roughly a 1% chance of making the NFL playoffs. That final percentage point got wiped away when Jayden Daniels fired a game-winning touchdown pass – his fifth of the contest – for the Washington Commanders to beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Daniels’ final scoring toss, for all intents and purposes, ended the Cowboys’ roller-coaster campaign. This disappointed Skip Bayless, who shared his misery on Twitter/X ahead of Sunday Night Football.

OH, NO … THANKS TO JAYDEN DANIELS, MY COWBOYS ARE ELIMINATED FROM THE PLAYOFFS … so much for our 1 % chance of making it. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 23, 2024

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to jump into Bayless’ comment section. Most of them teased that Dallas’ season was over well before this afternoon. Others joked he could go ahead and resume the annual Cowboys’ fan charade of “this is our year” for 2025.

Daniels’ dagger may have finished off the Cowboys’ postseason ambitions, but Dallas’ own shortcomings are ultimately what doomed them. Head coach Mike McCarthy’s offense had no semblance of a rushing attack for much of the year. This immensely hampered the Cowboys’ ability to score. And defensively, coordinator Mike Zimmer’s unit has offered little resistance against upper-echelon squads.

Dallas Rush Yards per Game – 1,397 (27th)

Dallas Points per Game – 21.3 (20th)

Dallas Points Allowed per Game – 27.1 (30th)

Dallas knows Week 18 is where their season ends. Despite this, they’ve continued fighting their tails off down the stretch. The Cowboys won three of four games entering Week 16. And as SNF enters its late stages, they’re in the position to be 4-1 over their last five contests.

Will Dallas be competing for the Lombardi Trophy in January? No. However, their perseverance amidst a tough season should be commended and can function as a building block back to contender status in 2025. In a lost year, that’s a positive Cowboys fans can latch onto moving forward.