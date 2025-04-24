“That Sucks”: NFL Fans React to the Latest Development About Travis Hunter’s Draft Stock

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter (DB15) looks on during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter is a generational talent in this draft class. Simply put, two-way prodigies like him are rare. Many mock drafts originally had Hunter going top 5 to either the New York Giants or the New England Patriots. But recent developments have suggested that he could be going to the Cleveland Browns at 2.

Hunter is one of the most interesting draft prospects of recent times. He’s quick and twitchy with explosive athletic ability. Additionally, he plays both wide receiver and cornerback. He is the first prospect we’ve seen do so since Deion Sanders. It’s something Hunter wants to continue to do once drafted, and it looks like Cleveland is where we will first see this.

BREAKING: Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter is the HEAVY FAVORITE to be the 2nd overall pick, per @BovadaOfficial. IT APPEARS TRAVIS HUNTER WILL BE A CLEVELAND #BROWNS TONIGHT. pic.twitter.com/dCp0NxTe05 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 24, 2025

Considering how bad the Browns have been in recent seasons, NFL fans couldn’t help but feel bad for Travis. Without a quarterback, Travis’ talents could be wasted in his first season in Cleveland, which finished 3-14 last campaign.

“Poor guy,” one person tweeted.

“That sucks,” another penned.

That sucks — Jaret Rojas (@RojasTalksTampa) April 24, 2025

“Hunter better pray this is cap or his career is just abt over,” someone else wrote.

“So sad to destroy a generational talent out there,” another netizen chimed in.

While it’s fun to blame the Browns for their bad drafting luck over the years, it feels like they can’t go wrong with this pick. Hunter, Abdul Carter, or Shedeur Sanders would all fill a need.

That said, it’s important to note that Deshaun Watson re-tore his Achilles and could miss the entire 2025 season. Jameis Winston signed with the Giants as a backup. Now, it’s looking like either Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco is going to be at the helm for the Browns. Not exactly the best options to supply a top wide receiving talent.

All in all, Cleveland is going to operate however it wants to. But they should seriously consider drafting either Shedeur or Carter with the pick instead. The two fill more pressing needs for them, and Hunter, while exciting, probably wouldn’t be able to make the same impact. At least, with backup quarterbacks throwing to him.

But we all know the Browns are going to Brown and pick the best available player over team needs. It’s what they’re known for. So, have at it, Cleveland. Give us another thing to point and laugh at you about.