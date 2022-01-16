“I don’t know if Ben Roethlisberger has ever wanted to have fun playing against me”: Ray Lewis slammed Steelers QB after comments on Chiefs matchup

Ben Roethlisberger is walking into the Chiefs game looking to enjoy the game. And Ray Lewis is not having it.

Roethlisberger surprised everyone after his comments about the Steelers upcoming playoff matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The future Hall of Famer spoke about being massive underdogs ahead of Sunday’s game.

“We probably aren’t supposed to be here,” Roethlisberger said. “We probably are not a very good football team. Out of 14 teams that are in, we’re probably at number 14. We’re double-digit underdogs in the playoffs. So let’s just go plan and have fun and see what happens.”

“We’re probably 20-point underdogs, and we’re going to the No. 1 team — I know they’re not the Number 1 seed, but they’re the No. 1 team that’s won the AFC the last two years, arguably the best team in football,” Roethlisberger said. “We don’t have a chance. So let’s just go in and play and have fun.”

Ben Roethlisberger speaks to the media about making the playoffs, the upcoming game against the Chiefs, providing words of wisdom to players who haven’t been to the playoffs before and more. Full 🎥: https://t.co/JqM1IJb8xp pic.twitter.com/P8uy3jNtx3 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 12, 2022

And Ray Lewis was not happy.

Ray Lewis slammed Ben Roethlisberger about his comments

Lewis gave his opinions on Ben’s comments.

“Ben, I don’t know if you ever said you wanted to have fun playing against me,” said Lewis. I wish you would’ve came out and had fun instead of being so serious.”

Lewis believes Ben Roethlisberger should have a different mindset for the upcoming playoff game.

“I don’t know if I ever walked into a game to have fun,” he added. “When I took that ride, that was the most serious thing I had going on in my life. “Ben needs to understand what’s at stake. Even though his legacy is coming to an end, there are some young lions who are hungry.” Lewis spoke on the monster that Kansas city is. “It could be scary,” said Lewis. “They have the worst run defence in football. Kansas City is now starting to adjust to, ‘yeah, we have to run the ball.’ This can get so scary for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is a game that I think they [Chiefs] can get their entire swagger back. They can really punish the Steelers and get ready for the next round.”

