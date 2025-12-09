‘A 49ers WR Told Me Mac Jones Runs the Offense Better Than Brock Purdy’: LeSean McCoy

The Mac Jones vs. Brock Purdy debate is as relevant as ever. After Purdy missed a big chunk of the 49ers’ season, Jones stepped in and played well. He went 5-3 and kept the train on the tracks until the franchise QB healed up and eventually took his job back.

However, now that Purdy is back, some believe that Jones ran the offense better. It’s an interesting argument, especially since Purdy has gone 4-1 in his starts this season. But we’ll hear them out.

Former running back LeSean McCoy recently claimed that even some 49ers players believe Jones is better than Purdy when it comes to running the offense.

“Brock Purdy is not better than his backup,” McCoy said on Speakeasy. “He’s not better than Mac Jones, bro. Real talk… I got some connections. I ain’t going to put mine in trouble over there in the Niners… I’ll say this, if you ask wide receivers, ‘Who do you like running the offense better’ [you’ll get your answer]. Brock Purdy, bro, he’s not better than Mac Jones.’”

Now, Shady didn’t directly name a 49ers receiver, and he even seemed a bit inebriated during the show, but it was an interesting revelation regardless. McCoy likely does have connections on the team who talk to him about this stuff.

The former running back then pressed his co-host, Emmanuel Acho, about the take. He did this because Acho is a Purdy believer and usually stands up for him. This time, though, the former linebacker got backed into a corner by McCoy’s questions.

“There’s a reason why you go last pick in the draft, and then you go first round. He doesn’t see the field as good as Mac Jones,” McCoy argued.

“He doesn’t process as quickly, I’ll give you that,” Acho responded. But Shady didn’t stop there.

“He’s not smarter than Mac Jones. Would you give me that?” McCoy asked. “It looks like Mac plays smarter,” Acho said.

This all led the former running back to ask the big question. “If you’re a wide receiver or a tight end, who do you want to be your quarterback?”

“Mac,” Acho answered, while adding, “If you want to win, Brock Purdy.”

It was a solid answer that temporarily took the heat off Acho. Jones may be more talented than Purdy when it comes to processing the game, but when it comes to making clutch plays, Purdy has him beat by a long shot.

This Purdy vs Jones drama comes amid Jones being linked to multiple QB-needy teams. The New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, and Indianapolis Colts should all be in on him this offseason. But will the 49ers trade Jones or keep him as an elite backup?

Only time will tell. The 49ers clearly value having a strong backup QB after Purdy was injured in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. Jones would give them better mobility if that situation ever comes up again. Still, other teams may be desperate enough to trade for him and pay him like a starter.