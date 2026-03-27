Rams News: Maxx Crosby Backs Puka Nacua to Get a Better Deal Than Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The receiver market rarely stays still in the NFL. One major extension quickly becomes the new baseline for the next negotiation, especially when two young stars are producing at nearly identical levels. That dynamic came into focus this week after the Seattle Seahawks handed Jaxon Smith-Njigba a massive four-year, $168.6 million extension, resetting expectations across the league and immediately putting pressure on the Los Angeles Rams to address the future of Puka Nacua.

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Among those weighing in on the new market was Maxx Crosby, who made it clear he believes Nacua’s next contract will surpass Smith-Njigba’s landmark deal. Speaking about the two receivers, Crosby suggested the numbers almost inevitably tilt in Nacua’s favor as the market continues to climb.

“He’s gonna get — he’s gonna beat it for sure,” Crosby said. “That’s just how it works. I mean, they both were the two best receivers statistically in the league this year, but he’s going to come in over JSN.”

Smith-Njigba’s extension was not simply about rewarding production. Seattle leadership repeatedly framed the receiver as a central pillar of the franchise moving forward. Head coach Mike Macdonald described the wideout as a “foundational piece” of the organization during the announcement, emphasizing both his performance and leadership inside the locker room.

“One of the great things that paints a great picture about what Jax means to us, being a foundational piece of our football team and our organization, is we’ve got a full house here,” Macdonald said. “He’s a cornerstone of our team… the sky’s the limit.”

General manager John Schneider echoed that sentiment, noting the decision required ownership to make a significant investment. “When you go to ownership and you ask for an investment like this, you have to be so cognizant of who the person is,” Schneider said. “I’m so proud of who Jaxon is as a person… a young foundational piece.”

The contract reflects a season that placed Smith-Njigba firmly among the league’s elite. He led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards on 119 catches and added 10 touchdowns while helping Seattle make a Super Bowl run. Those numbers, combined with his route precision and ability to consistently separate against coverage, made him one of the most valuable offensive players in the league.

But the deal also has ripple effects beyond Seattle. Nacua enters the final year of his rookie contract in Los Angeles after putting together a statistical résumé that closely mirrors Smith-Njigba’s early career impact. Through three seasons, Nacua has recorded 313 receptions for 4,191 yards and 21 touchdowns, outpacing Smith-Njigba in catches and total yardage during that span.

Those numbers strengthen Crosby’s argument that Nacua should ultimately land a deal even richer than the one Smith-Njigba just signed. Timing will also play a role. With the salary cap continuing to rise sharply, every new extension tends to push the market slightly higher than the last.

Reports have already suggested the Rams may wait deeper into the offseason before finalizing Nacua’s contract. From a negotiation standpoint, that delay carries some risk. If additional receivers around the league secure new deals in the meantime, the benchmark Nacua’s camp is negotiating against could rise again.