“That Was a Bad Mistake”: Travis Hunter Calls Out Shedeur Sanders’ Interceptions Ahead of Cincinnati Game

The Colorado Buffaloes defeated the Arizona Wildcats 34-7 last week. They came back from a devastating home loss to No. 18 Kansas State the week before to deliver a convincing victory against the Wildcats.

Despite a quiet afternoon from Travis Hunte, the team saw some offensive success. The two-way superstar recorded just two catches for 17 yards against Arizona, but Colorado was still able to score early and often.

Those points also came despite two interceptions from Shedeur Sanders. The pair of giveaways were his third and fourth interceptions in his past three contests. Hunter discussed the hiccups on his YouTube show earlier this week, attributing them to both Sanders and his fellow wide receivers.

“[Sanders] played with a lot of poise… but he know, those two interceptions… [those were] bad [mistakes]. We gotta do better with that. [And] as receivers, we gotta at least get the ball down when it’s in the air like that… we’re gonna try to help him out the best we can, but you know [he’s] gonna keep balling.”

Outside of the interceptions, Sanders has been on fire in recent weeks. Over the last three weeks, he has completed 78.7% of his passes (85/108) for 928 yards and eight touchdowns. Those interceptions may not have cost the Buffs a victory over the Wildcats last Saturday but they could be more costly in the future if they continue to be part of Sanders’ game.

Travis Hunter speaks on sitting out second half against Arizona

Hunter suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter versus Kansas State two weeks ago. The ailment was severe enough to keep him out of the remainder of that matchup, but he returned to the lineup last week. However, he sat out the second half against Arizona after a “slight reaggravation” of his injury.

FOX sideline reporter Allison Williams reported Hunter’s absence was, in part, due to the game’s blowout status (Colorado led 28-7 at halftime). Hunter spoke on the decision, saying the score differential allowed him to heal and give other players a chance to get some snaps.

“We up 28-7. Defense playing good, playing lights out. If I want to get healthy, go ahead and sit out, be 100% healthy for the next week, and just be set… don’t be selfish to the other players on the team… [and] I’m 100% now.”

Hunter returns to the field tonight for the Buffs in a home battle versus the Cincinnati Bearcats.