Shedeur Sanders Saves Teammate Quinshon Judkins From a Future Fine That Cost Tyreek Hill $7,000

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The NFL fines players for several things — from what they say to the media to how they dress on the field. This may be annoying, but it’s the reality of the situation. Commissioner Roger Goodell has fined players for a variety of reasons. And one of those things he has become a stickler for over the years is uniform requirements.

Players must tuck in their jerseys at all times and cover their legs completely in the NFL. Also, for years, Goodell would fine players for wearing personal custom cleats. But now, he’s made an entire marketing event out of it called “My Cleats, My Cause.”

The fines for not adhering to these uniform requirements can get quite expensive, too. An average uniform fine totals around $5600. That’s why when Shedeur Sanders saw his fellow rookie teammate Quinshon Judkins not wearing the correct socks at practice, he had to call him out and educate him.

“Bro, put on your socks, this is the NFL,” Shedeur told his teammate over his personal live Twitch stream.

“What are you talking about? I do got socks on, stupid,” Judkins retorted.

“You can’t wear those, you gotta show the stripes, look,” Shedeur pointed out.

“Oh sh*t, those!” Judkins responded.

It was a funny interaction between two new teammates. Additionally, the back-and-forth demonstrated not just Shedeur’s knowledge but also his leadership and the brotherhood that he’s already established with the team. As much as people want to say it’s bad for a 5th-round pick to attract as much attention as he does, his teammates don’t seem to care yet.

Shedeur Sanders out here saving Quinshon Judkins from future uniform fines like a true QB1 — telling him, “Bro put on your socks, you gotta show the stripes!” Locker room vibes, leadership, brotherhood, and a little rookie banter — all love between teammates! -… pic.twitter.com/xVN6NdfEIx — Ossacin’s Ducktail (@OssacinDucktail) May 17, 2025

Judkins should thank his lucky stars that Shedeur pointed out his uniform mishap. Even though it’s just practice, this is the time when players establish habits that carry over into the regular season. If he had gone into a game wearing the socks he was originally wearing in the video, Judkins would’ve been fined.

How much? Well, Tyreek Hill decided not to wear socks on multiple occasions last season. He was fined a total of $7000. Tyreek has since come out and said he’s ready to comply with the league’s uniform requirements, but it took a while to get through to him.

Besides, Judkins doesn’t make ‘Tyreek Hill money.’ He just signed a four-year rookie deal for $11 million. A fine of $7000 would eat into a lot of his first paychecks. So, Shedeur should be commended for having his teammate’s back.

But at the end of the day, this is a fun interaction to watch, filled with rookie banter and budding friendships. So far, Shedeur has looked and sounded years beyond his age. He has been nothing but professional ever since landing with the Cleveland Browns. All of those naysayers who once called him cocky and brash have been looking foolish ever since.

From practice to uniform requirements, Shedeur is making himself look like a QB1 already. We’re beginning to wonder if all of the NFL scouts and pundits had him labeled wrong and if the Browns walked away with a steal in the 5th round.