“That’s a Strategy?”: Jason Kelce Once Couldn’t Believe That Wearing Gloves Matching Opposition’s Jersey Color Is a Strategic Move

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce speaks to members of the media during a press conference held at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on Friday, February 3, 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Philadelphia Eagles Prepare For The Super Bowl 7. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce and his brother Travis never fail to entertain their fans. In a ‘New Heights’ podcast episode that aired a few months ago, the duo hosted Julian Edelman to discuss the sport closely. They delved into the strategic nuances of wearing gloves that match the opponent’s jersey color, especially red.

The episode unfolded into an engaging conversation between the three NFL stars as they discussed the strategic choices players make on the gridiron. A particularly enlightening moment occurred when the topic of glove color came into play.

As the trio discussed it further, Jason was left shell-shocked upon realizing that it was a strategic move. Travis Kelce narrated his side of the story, saying,

“Every team in the entire league has red gloves every time they play us [Chiefs] man. Red Jerseys. It’s harder to see the hold.”

As Killa Trav revealed that it was a strategic move, Edelman doubled down by saying, “That’s a strategy, 1000 percent.” Jason confessed that he hadn’t realized that the color of the gloves camouflaged with the jerseys helped the opponents in gameplay.

Additionally, Edelman went on to narrate his experience with red gloves. He mentioned that he particularly wore red gloves, regardless of the opponent’s jersey color. He even revealed that he was once slapped with ‘holding’, and his head coach at the time, Bill Belichick, wasn’t happy. While imitating Belichick, Edelman said,

“You see f**king red gloves over here. Me and Ernie can see that from the f**king press box.”

However, more revelations followed as Edelman presented an interesting rendition of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the same episode.

Travis and Jason Kelce Tickled by Julian Edelman’s Impersonation of Belichick

During the same episode, Travis Kelce mentioned that Julian Edelman’s impersonation of Bill Belichick was classic. Edelman responded with an impersonation, revealing how coach Bill Belichick loved to call everyone assh*les. While recalling earlier memories with his former coach, the ex-Patriots player said,

“Look you assh*les. He loved saying assh*le. Look assh*les, look you f**ing assh*le. He always says like ‘we’re not on this f**king program. Alright? I don’t care where you’re from, what school you went to. Just shut the f**k up.”

This was the second time that Jason Kelce was taken aback, though humorously, in the same episode. While the Kelce brothers never fail to entertain, the spotlight was stolen by Julian Edelman and his witty humor in this episode.