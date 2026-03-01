Jason Kelce Says Years of Wear and Tear in the NFL Are Affecting His Progress at Golf

Jason Kelce has been getting up to a lot ever since retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles. On top of hosting his podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce, he’s been in commercials and tried to host an NFL show similar to The Tonight Show. Although lately, he’s been trying to get back into athletic shape by getting out and playing sports other than football.

Just recently, Kelce partially tore his quad muscle while training to dunk a basketball. But that didn’t stop him from trying to do a golf challenge in his latest YouTube video. If you didn’t know, Jason has been focused on golf ever since retiring. He even participated in the Celebrity Golf Tournament in 2025.

Being as invested as he is in the sport, Kelce wants to tailor his gear to how he plays. One thing about him is that he has weak ankles from all the wear and tear of playing in the trenches in the NFL. That’s why he tried a unique challenge where he asked a cobbler to turn regular boots into golf shoes to give him more ankle support.

“My ankles have been beaten to sh*t for years of playing in the NFL, and I need more ankle support,” Kelce admitted, before noting, “We’ve brought a bunch of boots here to Dom, the Cobbler is what we used to call him. And we’re going to Frankenstein ourselves some golf boots.”

Throughout the preview for the video, Kelce can be seen wearing six different pairs of boots. Each was specially fitted for playing golf. The main design change is the sole on the bottom of the shoe. The cobbler seemed to have done an incredible job making them wearable without damaging the boots.

I’ve fallen in love with golf, and the season is getting ready to get reved up again. One thing I have struggled with is my weak ankles. Years of NfL games have destroyed my ankles, I don’t know that I’m cut out for just golf shoes. I think I need golf BOOTS!… pic.twitter.com/bycHTkZIYR — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 1, 2026

If you don’t golf, know that boots are some of the worst shoes to wear for the sport. Most people would actually prefer to play barefoot rather than lug around clunky footwear. But given Kelce’s weak ankles, it makes sense that he would want to wear something more supportive to help with the pain and his overall confidence.

Regardless, this video is a great example of why we all love the former Eagles. He’s a fun personality who isn’t afraid to put his body or his pride on the line just to entertain his fans. It’s why ESPN didn’t hesitate to hire him after he retired.