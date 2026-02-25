Jason Kelce’s Quad Injury Takes Toll as the Eagles Legend Admits He’s ‘Already Weighing 285 Lbs’

In case you didn’t know, Jason Kelce has been pursuing his lifelong dream of trying to dunk a basketball. That’s a dream he took up after retiring from his 13-year NFL career. To achieve this goal, he began pushing himself by squatting nearly 700 pounds. But he ended up injuring himself in the process.

Advertisement

Kelce admittedly has been taking it easy since the injury. It didn’t stop him from attending the Winter Olympic Games in Italy, but according to him, he didn’t do a whole lot in terms of exercise while there.

During his latest episode of New Heights, Jason was discussing with his brother, Travis Kelce, how to get better at golf. One of the things his brother mentioned was losing weight to get a better backswing. That’s when Jason admitted to something he wasn’t too proud of.

“I got down to 260 last offseason. Felt really good about it. I am already back up to 285, dude,” Jason shared (timestamp: 45:00).

The number stunned Travis. Not because of the weight, but because of how fast Jason put it back on. It goes to show how different a life the retired offensive lineman lives now. Jason tried to defend himself, though, explaining why he had put all those pounds back on.

“Between the season, the holidays, vacations, and pasta. My quad getting torn, so I can’t run. It’s been a bad stretch for your boy,” the elder Kelce admitted.

With all of this in mind, the weight gain is quite understandable. After all, he hasn’t been able to move around athletically for about a month. And how could one not indulge in all of the authentic Italian pasta while vacationing in Italy?

It’s not like Kelce doesn’t have a plan to lose all of the weight he’s put on. “I’m going to get it down quick. Go right back down, 3 months of dedication. I can be back down to 260, lickety split,” he said.

So, don’t get too worried about Jason. He should be back in the gym soon, getting back in shape. It sounds like the recovery for his quad is going well. Maybe once he’s fully healthy again, he can try to get back into training for a dunk.

At the end of the day, though, Jason knows he will probably never be the same kind of athlete as his brother. For him, dunking a basketball or even perfecting a golf swing might be a bit unrealistic.

“You and I have always been opposites. You’ve always been the smooth athlete. I’ve always been like fu*king tight wound, run through a brick wall with zero finesse,” admitted the former NFL star.

All in all, it was a funny and interesting segment that filled in the gaps of the Kelce brothers’ lives since their last podcast on February 11. While Travis has been staying in shape with physical activities, Jason seemingly has not. But don’t expect that to stay the same for too much longer.

When Jason started the endeavor of trying to dunk a basketball, he said that he might pop his Achilles in the process. While it wasn’t that severe an injury, a torn quad can still be painful. One has to wonder, at the age of 38, why he is now trying to dunk a basketball, and if the bit has gone too far.