“That’s Even Dumber Than LeBron Over Jordan”: Skip Bayless Clowns Those Who Believe Patrick Mahomes Is Better Than Tom Brady

With an injury-ridden receiver room and one RB absent, Patrick Mahomes leading the KC Chiefs to a 7-0 start is truly mind-boggling. Chiefs fans are naturally elated by this remarkable start to their quest for a three-peat, with some even beginning to call Mahomes the GOAT over Tom Brady. While this is a debatable take, for Skip Bayless, Brady is the clear winner, and whoever chooses Mahomes belongs in “a home.”

About a week ago, Bayless took to Instagram to share a short video rant where he didn’t pull any punches against those NFL fans who think that Brady has already been surpassed by Mahomes. The veteran broadcaster called this take even dumber than ranking LeBron over Michael Jordan.

“There are actually people out there who think that Patrick Mahomes is already better than Tom Brady ever was. That’s even dumber than LeBron over Jordan.”

Notably, Bayless, throughout his career, has been a huge fan of Tom Brady and Jordan. So hearing him defend TB12’s GOAT status is not a surprise. What was surprising, however, was the way he went on to discredit Mahomes’ abilities.

Bayless pointed out Patrick’s disappointing performance against the 49ers and argued that Brady in the Fox booth was too kind not to criticize Mahomes, who tallied zero touchdowns and threw two interceptions.

He further piled on the Chiefs quarterback by noting how most of his rushes consist of him simply hugging the sideline and running straight because NFL defenders are too scared to touch him — fearing they might get penalized. The leading analyst compared this to a flag football game, where no one is reaching out for Patrick’s flag.

“He’s tightroping the sideline without getting touched because defenders are afraid to hit him. It’s like watching flag football and nobody will even reach out for Patrick’s flag.”

Not so surprisingly, Bayless’s IG video sparked mixed reactions from fans. While some agreed with him, claiming that Brady will remain at the top forever, others argued that Mahomes is on his way to greatness and that the former ‘Undisputed’ star is being skeptical for no reason.

NFL fans believe Patrick Mahomes is the “new LeBron” for Skip Bayless

A few Brady fans were gracious to acknowledge that Patrick is more talented than TB12, but when it comes to impact, achievements, and stats, no one rivals the GOAT.

Brady is the GOAT pic.twitter.com/KIe09KxAUS — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 28, 2024

Mahomes fans, meanwhile, called Bayless out for being a hater. They hilariously drew parallels between Mahomes and LeBron, noting that when Skip was mainly covering the NBA, he had a habit of putting down James over Jordan. Mahomes fans argued that Skip is repeating history, albeit with Mahomes and Brady.

Apparently, NFL fans feel that Mahomes is the LeBron to Brady’s Jordan for Skip Bayless pic.twitter.com/8kI9aMlHHx — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 28, 2024

Based on individual metrics, Mahomes has a lot of catching up to do with Brady. But the tides will switch to Mahomes’ side should he continue the way things are going for him. An unbeaten season culminating in a three-peat of Super Bowls would be an achievement that would solidify his GOAT status.

Moreover, with age on his side, Mahomes catching up to Brady’s seven Super Bowls is the easiest record to break with how the current NFL landscape is. Unless, of course, Brady makes the Raiders worthy rivals to thwart the Chiefs.