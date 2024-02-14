Patrick Mahomes vs Tom Brady: Stats Are Starting to Favor the Chiefs QB as ‘New NFL GOAT’ Talks Take Center Stage

Last weekend saw Patrick Mahomes make history when his game-sealing touchdown helped the Kansas City Chiefs defend their title against the 49ers dramatically. With this win, Patrick has now clinched his third Super Bowl ring in the span of five seasons. The Texas Tech alum has now entered the territory of 5 elite quarterbacks. Following his third Lombardy, Mahomes now joins Tom Brady [7], Joe Montana [4], Terry Bradshaw [4], and Troy Aikman [3] — QBs with three or more Super Bowl victories.

One look at this stat, and you can confidently say that the 28-year-old NFL star has substantial potential to surpass his predecessor, Tom Brady. It’s also worth mentioning that fans and pundits across the world have already started to dub Mahomes the GOAT over Tom Terrific.

If we compare Brady and Mahomes’ career accolades until the age of 28, the Chiefs’ star has upstaged Brady in almost all metrics. Keeping the common denominator of three Super Bowl wins until the age of 28 aside, Mahomes has 16 more regular season wins. The Chiefs QB also has 5 more postseason wins [15] than Brady’s 10. When compared to the metric of MVP wins, Mahomes smokes Brady. The Chiefs QB has won 2 NFL MVPs to Brady’s 0. Patrick also gets an upper hand over Brady in the Super Bowl MVP metric with the Chiefs superstar having won 3 to Brady’s 2.

Patrick Mahomes’ stat by stat at the age of 28 is at a much higher level than TB12 at 28. However, what separated Brady from his peers was his insane longevity. How long will Mahomes be able to sustain his golden run?

As Good As Patrick Mahomes Is, Surpassing Tom Brady Is Still Far Away

While everyone is in awe of Mahomes for the above-mentioned stats, one key factor that people seem to miss is the age when Brady and Mahomes first started. While Brady’s first start came at the age of 24, Mahomes had a headstart of 2 years. This headstart is clearly reflected in Brady’s career stats after the age of 28, where he simply aged like fine wine. To put things in context, if Mahomes wants to emulate Tom Brady’s career and surpass him, the Chiefs QB will have to cover 60,730 yards, score 430 TDs, have 155 wins, 18 playoff wins, and 4 Super Bowl rings.

Simply put, even if Mahomes doubles his output for the rest of his career, he won’t be able to match Brady’s career stats. The key for Patrick to beat Tom Brady is to mirror his longevity. The Chiefs QB has gotten a great headstart over Brady at the age of 28. All he needs to do is work on his fitness and keep at it for the next 15 years consistently. Only then can he match and even surpass Brady’s numbers. Sounds easy, but it surely isn’t. Only time will tell if Mahomes matches up to Brady. Until then, TB12 is the GOAT!