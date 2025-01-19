“That’s How That Goes”: Andy Reid Reveals the Gameplan Behind Chiefs’ Clutch Plays Against the Texans

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the second quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Despite key defensive players being banged up, the Chiefs managed to stifle the Texans on Saturday. They held them to just 14 points behind a defensive masterclass orchestrated by coach Steve Spagnuolo, including eight sacks. Head coach Andy Reid said after the game that this is simply how the team has learned to win this season.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won 23-14 over CJ Stroud’s Texans. This is the 16th time this season that they’ve beaten a team while scoring under 30 points, a testament to how stout their secondary has been this year. As expected, Reid had a lot to say about his DC and defense in his post-game press conference.

“We’re sitting here, it’s that time of the year, guys stepped up and did just a nice job. Spags puts them in a position to be able to do that and then they take advantage of that, that’s how that goes.”

On the broadcast, it was noted that star defensive lineman Chris Jones sustained a calf strain during the Chiefs’ matchup with the Texans a few days before Christmas in Week 16. That was also the game in which Stroud was sacked just twice, highlighting the defense’s struggles. However, Jones appeared to be back to full strength and was wreaking havoc in the backfield this week, finishing with a sack, two QB hits, and several hurries. His fellow lineman, George Karlaftis, ultimately owned the day, though.

Karlaftis finished with three sacks and four QB hits, to go along with five total tackles, including his final sack that ultimately put the nail in the coffin. It forced the Texans to kick a field goal after a long drive, only to see it blocked.

It’s just how Reid and the Chiefs have learned to win in the post-Tyreek Hill era. The days where Mahomes took the top off defenses and registered 50 TD seasons are a thing of the past. Now it’s all about defense and finding ways to win in Kansas City. And it’s gotten them two straight Super Bowl wins. While Reid deserves a ton of credit, so does Spagnuolo.

Spags’ defensive acumen

Spagnuolo has been around the league since 2007. He began as a DC with the Giants and is credited with scheming up a plan to beat the undefeated Patriots in the Super Bowl. A few years later he accepted the head coaching position for the then St. Louis Rams. But after three unsuccessful seasons, he was fired and went back to being a DC for the Giants.

It wasn’t until 2019 that Spags joined the Chiefs with Reid, and ever since, he’s been an unsung hero, playing a part in Super Bowl victories in ’19, ’22, and ’23, as well as an appearance in ’20. Over the last three seasons, the Chiefs have boasted a top-11 defense in terms of yards allowed per game.

Perhaps the most important thing Spags has done since arriving in KC, though, is earn everyone’s trust. From the players to the coaches, no one questions his calls — something Karlaftis doesn’t take for granted.

“Spags has been there and done that,” Karlaftis said after the Divisional Round win. “He has all of this experience and he knows what to call in critical situations.”

He’s a great coach to have on your side and a big reason why the Chiefs and Reid are heading to their seventh straight AFC Championship game. It also highlights once again how great the organization has become and what it takes to foster a dynasty.

It’s not just about the players—the coaches, front office, and even ownership play crucial roles in building sustained success. Chiefs Kingdom has found a combination that works and shouldn’t be deviating from it anytime soon.